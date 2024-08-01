Sakamoto Days Hypes Manga With Epic Live-Action Short: Watch

Sakamoto Days is on a high this week, and the series just dropped perhaps one of its best promos to date. Not long ago, the anime fandom was given a nod as Netflix secured the series for a weekly release next year, and now the manga is taking center stage. After all, a live-action short of Sakamoto Days was just posted, and it brings Shin Asakura to life.

As you can see below, the live-action clip brings Taro Sakamoto’s convenience store to life, and it seems innocent enough. You would not expect the establishment to be run by hitmen, but well – that is its charm. In this short, we can see a high schooler shopping for snacks while Shin does some chores, but things take a turn when a hooded assassin enters the store.

What follows is an epic fight sequence that comes straight from Sakamoto Days. Shin, who is played by stuntman Izawa Saori, is fierce as he uses the store to his advantage. From rubber band bullets to flying kicks, the hitman is able to take down the mystery assailant, and he does so before his ramen finishes cooking.

Clearly, this Sakamoto Days promo captures the spirit of the manga, and that is what it set out to do. After all, Shueisha created the promo to hype the manga’s 18th volume. Of course, the clip also puts renewed focus on the anime. It will not be long before Taro Sakamoto and Shin come to life on the small screen. Sakamoto Days will bring its anime to life in 2025 under TMS Entertainment. So if you want to catch up with the series, you can find its manga on the Shonen Jump app now.

Want to know more about the series? You can read the official synopsis for Sakamoto Days below for all the details:

“Taro Sakamoto was the ultimate assassin, feared by villains and admired by hitmen. But one day…he fell in love! Retirement, marriage, fatherhood and then… Sakamoto gained weight! The chubby guy who runs the neighborhood?store is actually a former legendary hitman! Can he protect his family from danger? Get ready to experience a new kind of action comedy series!”

