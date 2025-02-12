Netflix’s Sakamoto Days Trailer Shares First Look at Next Episodes

Play video

Sakamoto Days is now at the halfway mark of its debut season, and Netflix is teasing what’s coming in the second half with a new trailer. Sakamoto Days was one of the big franchises making its official anime debut as part of the Winter 2025 anime schedule, and it has been showing why with each of the new episodes thus far. But with the debut season now at its halfway mark, it’s time to get ready for the climax as Taro Sakamoto and the others in the shop get ready for what’s next. Good thing we’ve gotten the first look at what that is.

Sakamoto Days might have been spending the first half of its debut season introducing the wacky characters filling out Sakamoto’s staff, but now it’s time for all of that to start paying off with what’s coming next. It’s about to get more intense for Sakamoto and the others in the coming episodes as the Order will finally be making their full move, and you can check out the newest trailer teasing the rest of the season in the video above as released by Netflix.

How to Watch Sakamoto Days

If you wanted to catch up with Sakamoto Days, all of the episodes released thus far are now available for streaming with Netflix with new episodes being available each Saturday at 6:30 AM PST. There will be 11 episodes in total for this debut season, so there are still quite a lot of big events that will be going down before it all comes to an end. Then the season will be returning for Part 2 later this Summer as part of the Summer 2025 anime schedule. So fans can rest easy knowing that there’s going to be a lot of the series to enjoy through the rest of the year.

Sakamoto Days is directed by Masaki Watanabe for TMS Entertainment with Taku Kishimoto overseeing the scripts, and Yo Moriyama providing the character designs. The opening theme for the series is titled “RUN SAKAMOTO RUN” as performed by Vaundy, and the ending theme is titled “Normal” as performed by Conton Candy. As for the episodes available, fans are free to either check out the Japanese or English dubbed releases as they have been simultaneously launching each week around the world.

Sakamoto Days Is a Big Hit

Sakamoto Days has been making waves with Netflix ever since it made its debut, and the anime has been breaking records with the service since its premiere. It had spent four weeks on the Global Top 10 TV Shows list with Netflix, and continues to stir up conversations with each new episode that hits. It’s only going to be picking up steam from this point on as the episodes’ fights get more intense from this point on, so now is the perfect time to jump into the series if you’ve been missing out.

The English dub for the anime has quite a lot of stars backing it up too with the likes of Matthew Mercer (Blood of Zeus) as Taro Sakamoto, Dallas Liu (Netflix’s Avatar: The Last Airbender) as Shin Asakura, Rosalie Chiang (Turning Red) as Lu Shaotang, Rosie Okumura as Aoi Sakamoto, Xolo Maridueña (Cobra Kai) as Heisuke Mashimo, Aleks Le (Solo Leveling) as Nagumo, WWE superstar Alexa Bliss (credited under her real name Lexi Cabrera) as Obiguro, SungWon Cho (Netflix’s Delicious in Dungeon) as Boiled, Du-Shaunt “Fik-Shun” Stegallas Son Hee, and Toru Uchikado(Castlevania) as Bacho.

What are you hoping to see in Sakamoto Days‘ next episodes? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!