WWE: Check Out Alexa Bliss’ Anime Debut in New Netflix Hit

Alexa Bliss has made her grand return to the WWE after a few years this past weekend at the WWE Royal Rumble premium live event, but the WWE Superstar has also made her official anime debut in Netflix’s biggest action hit of the year thus far. It’s been a strong year for anime thus far, and Netflix has locked down some of the most anticipated new anime releases of the Winter 2024 anime schedule overall. The biggest of which is a brand new anime adaptation from the pages of Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, Yuto Suzuki’s Sakamoto Days. And it’s got a great voice cast behind it.

Videos by ComicBook.com

WWE Superstar Alexa Bliss (who is going by her real name of Lexi Cabrera for the series) has joined the English dubbed voice cast for the Sakamoto Days anime as Obiguro, a deadly assassin who’s out to kill Taro Sakamoto in Episode 4 of the anime. Though she’s in it for the pure thrill of the fight alone, the clip shared by Netflix Geeked from the Sakamoto Days episode teases how there’s a hidden romantic side to Obiguro that Bliss brings to life. Check it out below:

Will Sakamoto ever get a drama-free day at Sugar Park? pic.twitter.com/qaQVgMpN16 — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) February 3, 2025

Who Is In Sakamoto Days’ Voice Cast?

Bliss joins a packed voice cast for the Sakamoto Days English dub that includes other Netflix and other universe stars. The voice cast also stars the likes of Matthew Mercer (Blood of Zeus) as Taro Sakamoto, Dallas Liu (Netflix’s Avatar: The Last Airbender) as Shin Asakura, Rosalie Chiang (Turning Red) as Lu Shaotang, Rosie Okumura as Aoi Sakamoto, Xolo Maridueña (Cobra Kai) as Heisuke Mashimo, Aleks Le (Solo Leveling) as Nagumo, SungWon Cho (Netflix’s Delicious in Dungeon) as Boiled, Du-Shaunt “Fik-Shun” Stegall as Son Hee, and Toru Uchikado (Castlevania) as Bacho who have been seen in the first few episodes of the anime thus far.

As for what to know for Sakamoto Days itself, the anime is directed by Masaki Watanabe for TMS Entertainment with Taku Kishimoto overseeing the scripts, and Yo Moriyama providing the character designs. There are currently four episodes available for exclusive streaming with Netflix in both the English and Japanese language audio, and there are 11 episodes planned for the first season overall. Then Sakamoto Days will be returning for Season 2 some time later this July with another wave of 11 episodes.

WWE / Netflix

Why You Should Watch This Netflix Anime

Boosted by a voice cast that includes heavy hitters like WWE Superstar Alexa Bliss (just as she potentially might join the WWE Monday Night Raw brand on Netflix), Sakamoto Days has quickly broken many streaming records for Netflix in just the few weeks it has been available this year. This new series is in the same vein of other assassin action heavy hits like John Wick as its lead character, Taro Sakamoto, uses whatever is nearby as weapons to fight off assassins who are out to take him out for a huge payday.

It’s only just getting started too so the anime is going to get a lot more intense as the episodes continue through the first season and beyond. Sakamoto and the others around him are going to face off against even deadlier assassins as things get serious, and fans have been anxious to see how these battles are going to get bigger from this point. With stars like Alexa Bliss getting to make their anime debut with this series, fans should keep an eye out for whoever could be joining this expansive cast of characters in the anime next.