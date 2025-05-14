Sakamoto Days Reveals New Look & Trailer for July 14th Part 2 Return

Play video

Everyone’s favorite convenience store clerk is back and ready to fight to keep his family safe. Netflix and TMS Entertainment have released a new trailer for the incredibly successful Sakamoto Days anime adaptation. The trailer promotes the upcoming Part 2 of the anime that is set to premiere on July 14th. The trailer showcases plenty of new over-the-top action scenes that made the series popular in the first place, with one noticeable highlight being a fight on the infamous Tokyo Tower. The action at the Tokyo Tower becomes so intense that the building begins falling apart, but the fighting continues.

The footage also shows notably dark moments, including Sakamoto’s family being threatened and his wife being held up by an enemy looking for him. However, the trailer incorporates the trademark humor that has made Sakamoto Days an enjoyable series. The lead protagonist’s overweightness is still played for laughs, with the opening line of the trailer being how he can’t seem to lose weight. Despite his hefty appearance, Sakamoto still moves quickly and has tremendous strength. Sakamoto Days Part 2 appears to be the same as Part 1, spotlighting many well-animated scenes from TMS Entertainment that make the show stand out from the rest of the anime this season.

Sakamoto Days is a Huge Win on Netflix

Sakamoto Days is an anime adaptation of the manga of the same name by Yuto Suzuki. Part 1 premiered on January 11th, and lasted 11 episodes. The series stars a retired hitman named Taro Sakamoto, who was considered the best in the field at one point. He eventually fell in love with a convenience store clerk, married her, had a daughter, and opened his own store. Under the condition of marrying her, he promised his wife he would never take another person’s life. Unfortunately, that promise becomes increasingly difficult to keep as former enemies and fellow hitmen target him once they discover his whereabouts. Lucky for Sakamoto, he has allies like Shin Asakura who help him protect his family at all cost.

The manga and anime quickly gained a fanbase thanks to their interesting premise, offbeat comedy, blend of humor and action, and unusual lead character design. Even though Sakamoto was a professional hitman, he had the physique of a middle-aged Dad. Most of the humor stems from Sakamoto being capable of doing great feats of strength despite his overweight appearance. The Sakamoto Days manga has proved very popular as well, selling over eight million copies worldwide.

Netflix treats the Sakamoto Days anime as one of its biggest properties in 2025. Anime has grown as a medium over the decades, earning fans from all age groups and becoming one of the most viewed content on streaming. The medium is expected to grow, with 2025 set to become the biggest year for anime yet, with companies like Netflix, Amazon, and even Disney set to invest a lot of capital. Even though some anime series get lost in the sea of content, success stories like Sakamoto Days and Dandadan prove Netflix is correct in investing millions into anime.