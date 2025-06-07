Sakamoto Days Has a Spinoff and You Can Pick It Up Soon

Viz Media has shared a plethora of new announcements for upcoming titles for the Spring 2026 release schedule. The company has unveiled several new titles set to arrive in North America next year, including Ichi the Witch and Bug Ego, a manga by ONE, the writer of One-Punch Man. However, one of the most exciting announcements is that the Sakamoto Days’ spin-off, Sakamoto Holidays, will finally receive an English release in Spring 2026. Sakamoto Holidays is a slice-of-life manga starring the same characters from the mainline manga. Whereas the main title is an action-comedy about the titular character fighting would-be assassins that threaten his quiet life, Sakamoto Holidays has the lead solving neighborhood crimes.

The spin-off intentionally has lower stakes, focusing on the characters’ daily lives when they aren’t fighting against over-the-top mercenaries and killers. The manga is by Tetsu Okawa, who served as an assistant to Sakamoto Days, while the concept for the spin-off was from the main series author, Yuto Suzuki. Sakamoto Holidays began publishing in the Saikyo Jump magazine by Shueisha on July 4th, 2024. Viz Media is also the North American publisher of the main Sakamoto Days manga, set to release Volume 18 on August 5th, 2025. The series currently has 22 volumes in circulation in Japan.

Announcement: Kill some time with Sakamoto as he solves neighborhood crimes in this Sakamoto Days spinoff! He'll renew the area to be the most peaceful shopping arcade in town. Sakamoto Holidays, Vol. 1, by Tetsu Okawa with original concept by Yuto Suzuki, releases Spring 2026. pic.twitter.com/vFcQM5t3Zx — VIZ Media (@VIZMedia) June 6, 2025

What Makes the Sakamoto Universe Great?

Sakamoto Days achieved rave reviews from fans and critics for its comedy and likable lead characters. The series stars a middle-aged man with a chubby appearance, who was secretly one of the best hitmen in the business before retiring and settling down. Now with a Dad bod and a young girl to take care of, he faces other hitmen and assassins at his convenience store. Under the condition of marrying her, he promised his wife he would never take another person’s life. Unfortunately, that promise becomes harder to keep as more people continue targeting him once they discover his whereabouts. Lucky for Sakamoto, he has allies like his protege Shin Asakura to protect his family at all costs.

Netflix released the first season of the anime adaptation on its streaming service in fall 2024, becoming one of its most popular anime titles. Netflix treats the Sakamoto Days anime as one of its top properties. Manga and anime have grown as a medium over the decades, earning fans from all age groups and becoming one of the most read and viewed content online. Anime is expected to grow, with 2025 set to become the biggest year for the medium yet, with companies like Netflix, Viz Media, Amazon, and even Disney set to invest more heavily. Even though some series get lost in the sea of content, success stories like Sakamoto Days prove Netflix and Viz Media are correct in investing millions in manga and anime.