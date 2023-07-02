Sand Land Movie to Have World Premiere at San Diego Comic-Con

Dragon Ball franchise creator Akira Toriyama's Sand Land manga is getting its own movie this year, and it's been announced that the world premiere of the new Sand Land movie will be taking place at San Diego Comic-Con this year! Akira Toriyama's original Sand Land manga is coming back in a huge new way this year with not only a new video game project now in the works, but a new feature film that will be bringing the miniseries to life. And now it's been announced that some fans will be able to see it before anyone else.

Sand Land has yet to announce any international release plans beyond its currently scheduled release across theaters in Japan later this August, but now Bandai Namco Entertainment has announced during their panel at Anime Expo 2023 that they will be hosting a world premiere screening for the Sand Land movie during San Diego Comic-Con. While it's yet to be revealed exactly when, San Diego Comic-Con will be taking place over the July 21-23 weekend at the San Diego Convention Center later this Summer.

(Photo: TOHO)

What to Know for the Sand Land Movie

Directed by Toshihisa Yokoshima for Sunrise, Kamikaze Douga, and Anima, with a script from Hayashi Mori and music composed by Yugo Kanno, Sand Land will be hitting theaters in Japan on August 18th. No international release plans have been announced, but this upcoming SDCC premiere is a good sign for a worldwide launch in the future. The voice cast stars the likes of Mutsumi Tamura as Beelzebub, Kazuhiro Yamaji as Rao, Cho as Thief, Satoshi Tsuruoka as General Are, Nobuo Tobita as General Zau, Akio Otsuka as Satan, Chafurin as the King, Tomokazu Sugita as Swimmer's Papa, Koji Yusa as Pike, Hiroyuki Yoshino as Shark, and Masafumi Kobatake as Guppy.

If you wanted to check out the Sand Land manga, Viz Media has licensed it for an English language release. They tease Sand Land's story as such, "In the far future, war has destroyed the entire Earth, leaving only a barren wasteland where the supply of water is controlled by the greedy king. In search of a long-lost lake, Sheriff Rao asked the king of the demons for help...and got the king's son, Beelzebub, and his assistant, Thief. Together the unlikely trio sets off across the desert, facing dragons, bandits and the deadliest foe of all... the King's army itself! It's travel adventure and tank action in this new story from Akira Toriyama, the creator of Dragon Ball Z!"

Will you try to attend Sand Land's world premiere at SDCC this year? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!