Scavengers Reign Hypes Netflix Launch With Special Poster

Scavengers Reign will be launching with Netflix in just a couple of more days, and one of the creators behind it all has shared a special poster for its release! Scavengers Reign will be making the jump to Netflix, but it's going to be very crucial for as many eyes to get on it as possible because the future of the original animated series is at stake. It was announced earlier this month that Max would not be moving forward with Scavengers Reign, but there's still hope of a potential second season thanks to its upcoming release with Netflix.

Scavengers Reign will be making its debut with Netflix on May 31st as part of a non-exclusive release deal with Max, and it was previously reported by Variety that there is still potential for a second season of the animated series despite its cancellation but that the decision won't be made until after its debut with the streamer. But with Netflix gearing up for this new animated series, Scavengers Reign co-creator Charles Huettner is getting ready for its debut with a special poster shared with fans on social media.

Season 1 of SCAVENGERS REIGN is streaming this friday on NETFLIX! pic.twitter.com/bPzpN51hbO — Charles Huettner (@charleshuettner) May 29, 2024

What to Know for Scavengers Reign

Scavengers Reign is an original animated series created by Joseph Bennett and Charles Huettner (which is further expanding their original Scavengers short film from 2016) for Green Street Pictures and Titmouse, Inc. Releasing with Netflix on May 31st in the United States, the United Kingdom and Ireland, the series currently runs for 12 episodes as of the time of this publication. The original series is teased as such, "Scavengers Reign is about the surviving crew of a damaged deep space freighter who are stranded on a beautiful yet unforgiving planet. They begin to learn the true nature of this planet as they try to survive long enough to escape or be rescued."

Scavengers Reign co-executive producer James Merrill teased ComicBook in a previous interview last year there was more to see to the story in a potential second season should the series continue, "I do feel like we tried to tell a complete story, not a puzzle box that tries to lure people back. That being said, we do have some big ideas as to what could come next. I hope that we get to do it because we want to explore what comes next. We only saw a little bit of the planet."