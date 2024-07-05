RWBY Acquired by Viz Media, New Content in the Works

In March of this year, Warner Bros pulled the plug on Rooster Teeth, shutting down the company that introduced animation and video games to some major projects in its history. Perhaps the biggest series to spawn from Rooster Teeth was RWBY, the original anime series that became so big that it not only warranted several seasons, but it also received two films that saw the heroines teaming up with DC’s Justice League. Now, in a surprise revelation at Anime Expo, Viz Media and the creative minds behind RWBY have confirmed that the series will return via new projects and is officially a part of Viz moving forward.

RWBY first premiered in 2013 and became popular enough to initially gain over one hundred episodes. On top of this, the series receive spin-offs in RWBY Chibi and RWBY: Ice Queendom. With the shuttering of Rooster Teeth, many anime fans were worried that the last had been seen of RWBY but that couldn’t be further from the proof.

Videos by ComicBook.com

RWBY x Viz Media

Co-creator of RWBY, Kerry Shawcross, stated the following when it came to RWBY landing at Viz Media, “As you can tell, this is a huge opportunity to grow our audience and expand into the future. In talking with VIZ, they’re also very excited about this. They obviously care about where the show is now, but they also care about where the show came from. And they want to make sure that we can continue this story. We are currently in talks with them (Viz Media) about RWBY‘s future, and we’re very hopeful for what’s to come for this beloved series.”

https://x.com/OfficialRWBY/status/1809301772608872576?ref_src=twsrc^tfw|twcamp^tweetembed|twterm^1809301772608872576|twgr^c6d8d037f5daaca0757637b4633d26165c2c168f|twcon^s1_&ref_url=https://www.cbr.com/rwby-continuation-viz-media-acquire/

If you haven’t had the chance to examine the world of RWBY, most of the series can be found streaming on Crunchyroll. Here’s how the streaming service describes the Rooster Teeth property that is now a part of Viz Media, “A young hero, an exalted heiress, a troubled rogue, and a party girl… These are the four members of RWBY, a team brought together and trained for the sole purpose of combating the rampant evils that plague the fantastic world of Remnant.”

Want to see what RWBY’s next project is? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook for all the latest updates on the former Rooster Teeth series and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.