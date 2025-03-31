Shangri-La Frontier Season 3 Announced With First Look

Shangri-La Frontier brought Season 2 of the anime’s run to an end this past weekend, and the anime has officially announced that there’s already a new season on the way. Shangri-La Frontier has been on quite a hot streak. Ever since the anime adaptation for Katarina’s original light novel series made its debut back in 2023, Shangri-La Frontier has been powering through the first two seasons of its anime as fans have gotten to see Rakuro Hizutome jump into the virtual world of the titular Shangri-La Frontier video game. But that fun is far from over as a new season is on the way.

Shangri-La Frontier ended Season 2 with 25 episodes under its belt together with the rest of the ending Winter 2025 anime schedule, and left fans on a massive cliffhanger in the middle of a brand new arc. But thankfully, this cliffhanger won’t be so bad as the anime has already announced that Season 3 of the series will be on the way. While there is unfortunately no release date or window as of this publication, Shangri-La Frontier Season 3 has dropped its first poster that you can check out below.

What to Know for Shangri-La Frontier Season 3

Shangri-La Frontier Season 3 has been announced to be in the works, but its release window and date or international release plans have yet to be confirmed as of the time of this publication. The anime will likely carry over the same voice cast and staff as seen with the first two seasons, but it’s still unconfirmed. What has been confirmed, however, is that this new season is going to be picking up right from where the second season left off. And that’s a great thing as Shangri-La Frontier has ended on a massive cliffhanger teasing what’s coming next.

Shangri-La Frontier Season 2 spent its second half in the middle or preparation for Sunraku and the others’ next big fight. As he gets closer to taking on the next of the unique monsters, Ctarnidd of the Abyss, there has been a slight detour in plans as he and Pencilgon ended up being surprisingly recruited for a special exhibition match at the Global Game Competition. The last few episodes of the season had seen this go down, but ended right when we were going to see the actual full match itself. So it was a bit of a bummer for the new episodes to end right then and there.

How to Catch Up With Shangri-La Frontier

Shangri-La Frontier may not have confirmed a release window or date for Season 3, but that also means there’s plenty of time to catch up with everything that’s happened so far. It’s actually a great time to do so also as this show is a lot better when you can binge straight through all of its developments to get to its climactic battles. Like many gamers, Sunraku spends his time preparing for the next big fight or experimenting against tough enemies, so it’s also pleasing to see him pull it off when he does.

The only hang up of this pattern, however, is that sometimes you’ll get massive cliffhangers like the end of the second season, but it won’t hurt fans too much if they are just jumping into it all now. There are two seasons of Shangri-La Frontier to enjoy right now, and you can check it all out exclusively streaming with Crunchyroll while you waiting on the third season to hit.

Are you excited to see Shangri-La Frontier return for Season 3? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!