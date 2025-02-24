Shangri-La Frontier Season 2 Hypes Next Arc With New Promo

Shangri-La Frontier is nearing the end of its run for Season 2 of the anime this year, and fans have gotten the first look at what’s coming next with a new promo for its next arc. Shangri-La Frontier Season 2 has been in the midst of some intense arcs as Sunraku has been making great gains against the Seven Colossi, and is now on the verge of challenging the next of them. But as the anime is gearing up for its next big conflict within the game, Sunraku has some real world problems to deal with as he’s been recruited to a huge new tournament.

Shangri-La Frontier previously saw Oikatzo running into trouble when his teammates for the upcoming Global Game Competition suddenly dropped out. It was here he was inspired to quickly recruit two people who he could trust to play the games on his level, and it turns out that Sunraku and Pencilgon were indeed the ones Oikatzo was thinking about. Now as the anime gets ready to show off this coming Global Game Competition, Shangri-La Frontier Season 2 is hyping this coming arc with the first look poster that you can check out below.

What Is Shangri-La Frontier Season 2’s Next Arc?

Shangri-La Frontier Season 2 is briefly taking a break from the coming fight with Ctarnidd of the Abyss for a brand new Global Game Competition Arc. This arc gathers together game players from across the world for a major tournament, and Sunraku, Pencilgon, and Oikatzo are going to be meeting in real life for the first real time to take part within this new tournament. The three of them might be good enough players on their own, but it’s already teased with the latest episode of the anime that other countries have players on the same skill level (and maybe even better).

Joining Shangri-La Frontier Season 2 for the new arc are two brand new characters who can currently be seen in the new poster above. These are Yumi Uchiyama as Megumi Natsume and Minami Takahashi as Sylvia Goldberg, two players who will be immediately making their stamp once the new arc begins with Episode 21 of the season. With only a few more episodes left to go before the anime ends its second season, this could be the final arc we get to see unless Sunraku makes it back to the Abyssal City soon.

Will Shangri-La Frontier Get a Season 3?

Shangri-La Frontier Season 2 will be ending its run in just a few more weeks together with the rest of the impeding end of the Winter 2025 anime schedule, but it has yet to be revealed whether or not the series will be getting a third season. The anime has been a great success and quickly announced that a second season was in the works following the end of the first. But the trouble of its potential third season at this point is the original light novels themselves.

Katarina’s original light novels are currently only a bit further from where the anime is at the moment, and won’t have a lot of material to cover when the second season ends. There’s a tease of a whole new continent to explore in a future arc, but it’s yet to be revealed if the anime will pick up from these events even while the light novel is working through them. So it might be a longer wait than hoped for more unless the anime decides to release an original story in the meantime.