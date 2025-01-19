Shangri-La Frontier Season 2 Drops First Look at Next Arc With New Trailer & Poster

Play video

Shangri-La Frontier Season 2 is now kicking off a brand new arc with its final episodes, and fans have gotten the first look at what to expect from the Abyss City arc with a new trailer and poster. Shangri-La Frontier is now in the midst of its second cour with the now airing shows of the Winter 2025 anime schedule, and recently just wrapped up the surprising rematch against Lycagon the Nightslayer. Although Sunraku wasn’t expecting it, he ended up doing much better against the Colossi than the first time around. But now it’s time to head after a lead to the next of the Colossi.

The rematch with Lycagon was definitely a big deal for Shangri-La Frontier, but this was far from what Sunraku was originally setting out to do. With Lycagon successfully defeated for now, Sunraku can now go back and focus on what he was trying to do in the first place, follow a lead to where to find the next Colossi, Ctarnidd of the Abyss. Celebrating the start of the next arc is a new trailer for Shangri-La Frontier Season 2 that you can find in the video above, and a new poster below.

What’s Next for Shangri-La Frontier Season 2?

As teased by the end of the latest episode, Shangri-La Frontier Season 2’s next arc is titled “Towering Sky, Abounding Ocean, a Race to the Abyssal City.” As teased by the new trailer and poster, Sunraku is about to meet a whole new batch of characters now that he’s come to Fifticia. Needing to meet with Rust and Mold (who they originally met during his time in Nephillim Hollow) at their allotted time, Sunraku needs to follow their lead to where Ctarnidd is seemingly going to be. But that also means there is going to be quite a few complications from this seemingly small mission.

Sunraku has already made headway against two of the Colossi, and now he’s going to meet the third. The anime has been teasing all sorts of potential new characters with this arc seen the second season returned for its new opening earlier this Winter, so now it remains to be seen whether or not they are going to be friends or foes. All the while, Sunraku still needs to prepare for this big fight. It’s just a matter or whether or not we’re going to see it go down this season.

You Should Catch Up With Shangri-La Frontier

Shangri-La Frontier might not have been one of the biggest returns of the Winter 2025 anime schedule when compared to other releases, but it’s certainly a hidden gem that you need to keep an eye out for. While its week to week entries might not seem like a huge deal as it really is just a story about a guy playing a game with tough enemies, the joy of watching Sunraku figure out how the enemies operate so that he can exploit them makes for a very satisfying watch.

Shangri-La Frontier is also best when its binged, so now is actually the perfect time to catch up with everything that has happened so far before the new season fully kicks off its next arc. If you wanted to check out the anime, you can find the first two seasons and all of the new episodes as they air now streaming exclusively with Crunchyroll. It’s only going to kick off further from this point on, so if you’re if at all curious now is the time to jump into it at last.