Shin Ultraman Movie In Development with Shin Godzilla Director, Evangelion Creator

It looks like Ultraman is set to jet off on a big comeback soon. Over in Japan, news just broke about the hero’s next film, and it will bring together two of the country’s top creators. Shin Ultraman is on the docket at Toho Co. with the minds behind Shin Godzilla and Neon Genesis Evangelion on board.

Taking to the Internet, Toho Co. and Khara confirmed a new Ultraman movie is being developed by director Shinji Higuchi and writer Hideaki Anno.

“A new film production of “SHIN ULTRAMAN” was publicly announced today. The new movie will come to theaters in 2021,” the statement confirmed.

“Hideaki Anno will join a film team, Higuchi-Gumi led by Director Shinji Higuchi, taking charge of Produce and Screenplay. First draft script has been finished in February 5th, 2019. Anno will fully join the project after finishing his “EVANGELION:3.0+1.0″ film.”

For those unaware, Anno is best-known for his work with Neon Genesis Evangelion. The series was brought to life on TV by the artist, and he will bring Shin Ultraman‘s story to life. Higuchi will take care of directing, and fans will know the director for his work on Shin Godzilla. The film revived Japan’s version of the kaiju a few years back, and it received overwhelming praise from fans and critics alike.

Right now, this new film is slated to debut in 2021, but there is no set release window attached. Khara and Toho Co. will produce the film alongside Tsuburaya Productions.

So far, there are no details about what this film will see Ultraman do, but the project is one of several to revive the hero as of late. Recently, Netflix debuted an original anime series which imagined the iconic character in 3DCG. The series was a hit with audiences, and Netflix recently confirmed a second season is currently in the works.

For those unfamiliar with Ultraman, it’s a tokusatsu series created by Eiji Tsuburaya and produced by Tsuburaya Productions. Running for a total of 39 episodes, the series aired from July 1966 to April 1967. This new Netflix anime series in particular is based off of Eiichi Shimizu and Tomohiro Shiguchi’s ULTRAMAN manga, which is a sequel to the original 1966 Ultraman television series.