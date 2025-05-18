Shonen Jump to Launch Special Anime With Spy x Family, Kaiju No. 8 Studios

Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ is gearing up to celebrate a major anniversary, and with it is planning to launch some special anime projects with the same studios behind Attack on Titan‘s first few seasons, Spy x Family, Kaiju No. 8 and more. Manga fans might most recognize Shonen Jump from Shueisha’s long running Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, but ten years ago the publisher launched a special digital initiative that released many of its manga series online exclusively. This Shonen Jump+ app has led to some breakout hits tat anime fans will recognize, but there are just as many that have yet to make the jump.

Shueisha has kicked off the 10th anniversary celebration for the Shonen Jump+ app in Japan, and they’re going all out with a new anime project. Dubbed the “3 One-Shot Anime Adaptations” project, this new endeavor will see three manga releases getting a new anime project from some massive studios behind breakout Shonen Jump+ anime adaptation hits Kaiju No. 8, Spy x Family and more. As spotted by @WSJ_manga on X, this new project will be releasing new details at a later date but is an exciting prospect nonetheless.

Shonen Jump+ App has announced '3 One-Shot Anime Adaptations' as part of its 10th Anniversary.



WIT Studio, Contrail, and Production I.G. will be the studios in charge of these works.

Shonen Jump’s New Anime Projects

As announced by Shueisha, this new “3 One-Shot Anime Adaptations” project for Shonen Jump+’s 10th anniversary will enlist Wit Studio, Production I.G. and Contrail for the new adaptations. It’s likely not going to be any of the full series currently running with the app that fans might want to see, but instead will be one-shot stories that never became a full series. It’s not clear how this is going to be tackled by each of the studios, nor when these new anime will be released, but each studio is likely going to be bringing one of these short stories to life. But as for what those one-shots could be, it’s anyone’s guess.

There are standout one-shots from Shonen Jump, but there are just as many from Shonen Jump+ that fans have fallen in love with. The biggest example of them has likely been Goodbye Eri from Chainsaw Man series creator Tatsuki Fujimoto. This was one of the one-shots Fujimoto had released in between Chainsaw Man‘s first and second parts, and while Look Back has gotten its own official anime adaptation, Goodbye Eri has been highly requested for its own kind of adaptation next. So that would likely be the top on many fans’ lists (especially after Look Back‘s director revealed they had no desire to do it).

What’s Next for Shonen Jump+ Anime?

It’s going to be a huge year for Shonen Jump+ too as their franchises are about to take over the anime world with new releases. Kaiju No. 8 is gearing up to make its comeback for Season 2 of the anime later this Summer with a new wave of episodes picking up Kafka Hibino’s fight. It was one of the biggest hits of the 2024 anime year overall, and now it’s likely going to be just as big of a hit with fans this year. But this is far from the end of it for the year either as this Fall will have another big franchise return.

Spy x Family is also scheduled to make its return with Season 3 of the anime some time later this October as part of the Fall 2025 anime schedule. The first two seasons of the anime were a massive hit, and it was the same for its feature film release in theaters as well. So it’s no surprise that a third season is coming, and will likely be just as big of a hit too. Now it’s just a matter of whether or not these new one-shots can do the same.