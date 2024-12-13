Shonen Jump Is Celebrating a Special Anniversary in the New Year

It’s time to take your favorite mobile devices with your favorite apps and dance like it’s the mid-2010s again, as Shueisha is going to be celebrating an important anniversary next year. The popular manga publisher will be celebrating the 10th anniversary of the launch of its Shonen Jump+ with a new event in Japan. Shonen Jump+ Exhibition Jump Plus 10th Anniversary will be held in Tokyo, commemorating ten years of Jump+ with displays showing original drawings and videos from the app’s most popular manga series. More information for the event will be announced at a later date, but Shueisha has shared a new commercial advertisement for the upcoming exhibition.

While Jump+ 10th Anniversary Exhibition will happen in 2025, the app actually launched in September 2014. Shonen Jump made several announcements on the real Jump+ 10th anniversary date, revealing the exhibition for the first time and unveiling other upcoming projects. People who wish to attend can attempt to get the first set of advance lottery tickets on January 15. There will be a second set of advanced lottery tickets at a later date, and after the second lottery tickets, the rest of the available tickets will be sold to the public on a first-come, first-served basis. The exhibition will open on Friday, April 18, 2025, and will remain open until May 18, giving fans plenty of time to get tickets and see all the original work displayed.

The Shonen Jump+ App Features the Hottest Shonen Manga of Today

Shonen Jump+ has become one of the more popular services Shueisha offers, giving fans a convenient way to read manga on their mobile devices. The app had around 2.6 million daily users, 6.7 million weekly users, and between 11 to 12.5 million monthly users, according to data gathered in 2023. The app provides convenient services for readers, containing a mixture of popular ongoing mangas and exclusive serials. Users can read digital versions of their favorite manga series published in the Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, including massive hits like One Piece and Dragon Ball.

However, the service shines with its serialized content. Some of the biggest manga out right now is available on Shonen Jump+. Shonen Jump+ Exhibition Jump Plus 10th Anniversary highlights all the various series available on its service, with each series getting new original illustrations from the authors. Front and center in the commercial and key image is Anya from Endo Tatsuya’s smash hit Spy x Family. The series has recently reached a new sales milestone, with over 37 million copies of the manga in circulation. The footage also contains new original artwork for Naoya Matsumoto’s Kaiju No. 8, Kocha Agasawa’s You and I Are Polar Opposites, Yukinobu Tatsu’s Dandadan, and more.

Shonen Jump+ is expanding with new series and one-shots coming to the app in the coming months. Claymore‘s Norihiro Yagi recently got a brand new one-shot story for the app. Given how successful the app has been for the last ten years, the future for the app looks bright despite the impending end of several of Shueisha’s most popular series.

