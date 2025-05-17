Shonen Jump Cuts Another Two Series After Only a Year

Just because a manga makes the cut to become a part of Weekly Shonen Jump, a bright future isn’t necessarily assured. There have been many Shueisha printed manga series that never received anime adaptations to call their own and not every story receives a long-running Shonen Jump run as well. In recent news, series like Astro Royale, Naked Hero, and Mama Yuyu were only a few big titles to get the axe and unfortunately, two more manga have reached their end. If you haven’t heard of Get Away, Matsumoto -100 Days Escape- and The World of SKK Girls, you might be better off as their respective futures seem to be null and void.

While Shonen Jump has housed the likes of Dragon Ball, One Piece, Jujutsu Kaisen, My Hero Academia, and too many other major anime franchises to count, becoming a part of the publication doesn’t guarantee permanent success. Typically, readership will determine which of the manga stories will continue in the publication via overall readership and polls to determine which will keep going and which will need to be brought to a close. The two aforementioned finished series both began in 2024 and it seems highly unlikely at this point that either will receive anime adaptations at this point following their ends.

The Canceled Series of Shueisha

To start, let’s dive into each of these series that are now finished as a part of Weekly Shonen Jump. To start, Get Away, Matsumoto -100 Days Escape- first began in 2024 with twenty-seven chapters to its name. Created by Tsuneharu Okusu, the manga follows main character Matsumoto as he finds himself cycling to survive in a harrowing tale. Here’s how Shueisha describes the now finished series, “Formerly a three time back-to-back winner of the All-Japan Intercollegiate Road Cycling Championships, Mastumoto now spends his days doing bike deliveries to pay the bills. Just as he contemplates giving up cycling for the sake of his future, Matsumoto suddenly finds himself at the center of an unbelievable incident…! Make way for this hard-hitting high-speed action.”

The World of SKK Girls also landed in Weekly Shonen Jump in 2024, created by Taishou Akatsuka and garnering thirty-four manga chapters before ending. Rather than focusing on fast-paced cycling, this manga series takes place in a bizarre world where humans are seemingly absent save for three mysterious girls. Here’s how Shueisha described the defunct series, “In a mysterious world devoid of humans, Katana, Saya, and Kodachi are three inseparable friends. Their days are filled with laughter and games in the eerie quiet. But beneath this calm, an obscure presence lurks in the shadows…?! From the creator of “Muto to Sato,” Akatsuka-sensei, comes a new, uncharted adventure—innocence meets mystery in a world unknown.”

Shueisha’s Next Generation

Weekly Shonen Jump has lost some of its biggest heavy hitters in recent years, with more series looking to end in the near future. Specifically, Jujutsu Kaisen and My Hero Academia came to an end last year and One Piece is still in the throes of its final saga. With many big shonen titles having ended or ending in the future, a power vacuum might be created for new series to step up to the plate. Shonen such as Kagurabachi, Centuria, Spy x Family, Dandadan, and others are showing no signs of slowing down anytime soon and might be the contenders for the biggest Shueisha titles moving forward.

