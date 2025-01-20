Shonen Jump Is Already Planning to End Its Next Major Series Only One Week Later

Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine has just brought its first major series to an end this year, and it seems like the magazine is already planning to end its next one just a week later as Undead Unluck is heading towards its ultimate climax. Shueisha has been in the midst of a series of changes for its landmark magazine in the past couple of years especially. Many of the biggest franchises that started in the 2010s had come to an end throughout the year with Kohei Horikoshi’s My Hero Academia and Gege Akutami’s Jujutsu Kaisen being huge examples, and that continued through to the start of this year as well.

The first new issue of 2025 saw Shonen Jump also end Hitsuji Gondaira’s Mission: Yozakura Family, which was the final of the 2010s series still running with the magazine. This now leaves the magazine with really only having series that started in the 2020s outside of legacy hits like Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece and Yoshihiro Togashi’s Hunter x Hunter. But that’s also going to start changing as well as Yoshifumi Tozuka’s Undead Unluck seems to be preparing for its ending as well as it will be reaching its “climax” with the next chapter.

Is Undead Unluck Really Going to End?

As announced with the latest issue of Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine (as spotted by @WSJ_manga on X), Undead Unluck will be reaching its “climax” with the release of Chapter 239 of the series. This sometimes means the end of a particular fight with a chapter left to explore a potential epilogue, but this time around it really seems like this indicates that the final chapter of the series is coming next. But given that this series has been in the midst of its “climax” for the last few months, you can’t blame fans for still holding out hope that the series isn’t ending just yet.

It was a common thread among fans late last year as Undead Unluck began its final battles, and had been speeding through this finale at such a rate that fans even began to think it was going to be cancelled. Then when the series reached a “super climax” of that final battle with an expanded chapter, it still seemed like there was more room to explore. But this time around, it really does seem like Undead Unluck is going to be ending as the latest chapter of the series not only confirmed the battle was done for good but even started setting up its own happy ending.

What Will Shonen Jump Look Like Without Undead Unluck?

With Undead Unluck ending just a week after Mission: Yozakura Family, this means that Shonen Jump is going to lose two of its steady franchises in the magazine. These two weren’t exactly the most driving franchises when compared to some of the other hits that came to an end last year, but they did the important work on holding down a subset of the magazine. For Shonen Jump to thrive, it needs these franchises that hold up the magazine when the pillars aren’t around. The magazine needs these hits with longer runs to keep fans tuning in.

This kind of puts a cap on each of the newer franchises as well as with Undead Unluck being the first of the major 2020s releases to come to an end, it also might seem like the magazine is far from the days of letting franchises run for 10 years. There won’t be any more series My Hero Academia that get to explore their world in a fully fleshed way. We’re going to be seeing a lot of series end with under 300 chapters in the future, but that’s yet to be revealed if that’s a good or bad thing for longevity’s sake.