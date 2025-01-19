Shonen Jump Ends Its First Big Series of 2025 After Six Years

Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine has officially ended its first major manga franchise of the new year as Mission: Yozakura Family has come to an end six years after it originally made its debut. Hitsuji Gondaira’s Mission: Yozakura Family first hit the pages of the action magazine in 2019, and was one of the few series from the 2010s still running with the magazine this year. But now that has all changed as Shonen Jump has returned for its first new edition of 2025, and with it has brought one of its longer running franchises to its end with the release of its latest chapter.

Shonen Jump’s been going through quite a few changes as two of its biggest action series ended just last year, and now these changes are continuing even further with yet another series coming to an end. Mission: Yozakura Family has officially ended its run after six years with Chapter 258 of the series. The final chapter of the series set up all the characters out into the future on one of the happiest endings seen in years, so get all of the details below to see how the manga ended.

How Does Mission: Yozakura Family End?

Mission: Yozakura Family had been in the midst of the manga’s final arc through 2024, and even kicked off its final battle last Spring. As had seen in the battle against Asa, each of the members of the Yozakura Family had prepared themselves to evolve their Blooming to their strongest transformations possible. The series had updated fans throughout last year about how the manga was speeding up these final battles, so it ended with the Yozakura Family getting an overwhelming victory against Asa. Because although Taiyo had wanted to sacrifice himself, he was saved by Kyoichiro before it was too late.

Following the end of the battle, the final chapters of the series saw Taiyo and Mutsumi renewing their wedding vows with the first proper ceremony between the two of them now that all their troubles were over. This continues with the final chapter as well as the family has returned to their shenanigan, spy filled family lives. But this time around it’s a bit different as they all find out that Mutsumi is pregnant with she and Taiyo’s third child, and the Yozakura Family’s mission continues blissfully into the future.

What Will Shonen Jump Look Like in 2025?

With Mission: Yozakura Family also ending, the magazine currently only really has its long running franchises like One Piece and Hunter x Hunter, or its newer series that began in the last five years. This was one of the few final series that originated during the 2010s, so it’s undoubtedly the curtain for one special era of the action manga magazine. This series might not have been the most popular (only getting two seasons of a TV anime in the last couple of years), but it was the kind of steady hit that Shonen Jump loves to run for a long time.

Manga fans are now fully in a fresh generation of Shonen Jump as now these newer series are really going to need to make an impact with fans so they too can be either steady or long running hits for the magazine. Fans are going to see all sorts of fresh blood joining the magazine over the next year, but it remains to be seen which of these will actually be pillars for Shonen Jump going forward into the coming year and beyond.