Shonen Jump Is Getting Ready to End Its First Big Series of 2025

Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump will be returning for its first main issue of the new year soon, and with it will be ending one of its longer running series when it hits its climax. Shonen Jump has gone through a whole bunch of changes through 2024 as the year saw a few new series really take off like with Takeru Hokazono’s Kagurabachi, and some of its longer running franchises came to an end with My Hero Academia and Jujutsu Kaisen releasing their final chapters. But it seems like there’s already going to be another major ending coming for the magazine soon enough.

Shonen Jump ended a few of its series last year, and with the previous updates it had seemed like the next on the list would be Hitsuji Gondaira’s Mission: Yozakura Family. The series had been working through its final arc all through 2024, and with the release of Chapter 257 this past week, Shueisha has announced that the manga will be reaching its climax with the next issue. With only one more chapter to go before it ends (or perhaps two more with a final epilogue chapter after being possible), Mission: Yozakura Family is ready for the end.

How Will Mission: Yozakura Family End?

Mission: Yozakura Family has been spending 2024 working through its final battles between the titular Yozakura Family and Asa. With the final chapters last year not only ending this fight once and for all, but setting up for the future, the Yozakura Family is finally in the midst of their greatest mission yet. Taiyo and Mutsumi had been married during the time skip ahead of the final arcs, but it’s not something that fans got to see during the series’ run. It seems like it’s been saved to make for a perfect finale.

Mission: Yozakura Family Chapter 257 brought the series closer to this grand finale with the Cherry Blossom Vows Ceremony, a special wedding ceremony that gathers the entire family together (along with all of their friends) so that Taiyo and Mutsumi can officially renew their vows. Kyoichiro had been holding himself back because although he had come to accept Taiyo as a proper husband for Mutsumi, he himself was waiting for Mutsumi to be truly happy without the Yozakura Family’s burden holding her back. With her now happy, the two of them were free to truly marry and kick off one of their biggest parties yet.

What Does This Ending Mean for Shonen Jump in 2025?

If Mission: Yozakura Family ends in just one or two more chapters, it means that Shonen Jump is about to lose another of its legacy series. The only ones left in the magazine with truly long runs are Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece and Yoshihiro Togashi’s Hunter x Hunter, and Mission: Yozakura Family is the last series of the 2010s to be left running in the magazine. The series left standing after will then all come from the 2020s with Yoshifumi Tozuka’s Undead Unluck, Yuto Suzuki’s Sakamoto Days, and Shuhei Miyazaki’s Me & Roboco being the next oldest with their debuts in 2020.

It would be the end of yet another era for the magazine, and so only the more recent series will be left on a weekly basis. This kicks off a fresh new look for the magazine, and opens the door for many more series to potentially get their just due with fans with successful runs of their own. It just remains to be seen what the next major series is.