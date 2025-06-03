Shonen Jump’s New Hit Kagurabachi Has a Surprise Coming for Fans on June 6th

With a massive anime event coming up where fans will be treated to big news and announcements, fans of Shonen Jump’s future, Kagurabachi, might also be in on the action and festivities as there are some goodies waiting for them. While it is not a big announcement that one should be very happy, it is yet another trend that shows there is something massive on the horizon for Hokazono’s absurd action series that is currently sweeping the manga industry.

As confirmed by Crux Corp on an X (formerly Twitter) post, Kagurabachi will be receiving 11 new merchandise items on June 6th. While this might not be the anime announcement that fans have been looking for, this is still very intriguing news that could signal an eventual anime announcement. It is no secret that there have been rumors of a Kagurabachi anime project in the works behind the scenes, as reported by reputable sources. This news is just another positive pattern that fans will be blessed with an official announcement soon.

Kagurabachi‘s Merchandise Will Finally Be Available

Crux Corp is a company that specializes in anime merchandise and apparel and sells merchandise for big series such as My Hero Academia, Attack on Titan, Naruto, and many more. However, Kagurabachi is still just a manga and does not have an anime adaptation out yet or confirmed, which is interesting. Shueisha and the marketing team for the manga approving merchandise for the series already show the commitment to pushing the series to as many people as possible and could most likely garner enough hype for an anime announcement.

Chihiro Rokuhira is the son of famed blacksmith Kunishige Rokuhira, who created six legendary katana—called the Enchanted Blades—that helped end the Seitei War. After years in hiding, the Rokuhira family is found by the Hishaku, a ruthless gang of sorcerers. They kill Kunishige and steal the powerful swords. Now, wielding a secret seventh blade named Enten, Chihiro sets out on a vengeful mission to eliminate the Hishaku and recover the stolen Enchanted Blades, determined to honor his father’s legacy and bring justice to those who wronged him.

Kagurabachi will hit 100 chapters in a few months, and there is no better time than 2025 to announce an anime. The best possible stage to do this is definitely this year’s Jump Festa event, so fans should definitely keep an eye out for this December, when many Shueisha and Shonen Jump series get announcements.