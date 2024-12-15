Kagurabachi Passes Incredible Sales Milestone After First Year

Takeru Hokazono’s Kagurabachi has become something of an internet sensation since it first launched in Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in September 2023. Because of its initially edgy premise, online manga reading communities immediately started making memes about the series, which, hilariously enough, caused it to become a huge success around the globe. With fans begging for an anime adaptation, Kagurabachi just hit a major sales milestone.

According to Oricon and natalie.mu, Kagurabachi has sold over 1.3 million copies, including digital sales and the release of Volume 5. This monumental success proves that the series has staying power far from being a joke within the community and more than proves that the fandom rallying behind the new-age shonen hit to receive an anime adaptation is in the right.

Kagurabachi Goes Far Beyond Being An Edgy Revenge Story

Kagurabachi launched by introducing readers to the dark-haired, red-eyed Chihiro Rokuhira – the son of Kunishige Rokuhira, a world-renowned swordsmith who gained notoriety for crafting six enchanted blades that became the key to ending the “Seitei War.” After the grisly war came to an end, Chihiro’s family was forced into hiding for most of his life until they’re discovered and ambushed by a criminal organization of sorcerers called the Hishaku – who steal the enchanted blades and slaughter Chihiro’s father. In retaliation and filled with rage, Chihiro arms himself with the elusive seventh blade, Enten, and embarks on a quest to retrieve the blades and avenge his father’s death. The premise screams edgelord bait, but the series’ artwork and writing goes far beyond being a simple hack-and-slash revenge story and ends up exploring an intense, deeply human story.

The manga explores an intricate and unique magic system that flawlessly blends sword fighting with sorcery. In many ways, Kagurabachi embodies every trait that a classic Shonen Jump series carries with it. This has been proven time and time again through fan reactions to the series.

Takeru Hokazono

Kagurabachi’s Glowing Reputation Has Made It Clear It Needs an Anime Adaptation

On Manga Plus, Kagurabachi has surpassed series like Spy x Family, Boruto, and even Dragon Ball Super. Plenty of voices in the community have also dubbed the series the “inheritor” of Weekly Shonen Jump‘s Big Three (One Piece, Naruto, and Bleach). Kagurabachi ranked seventh place on AnimeJapan’s “Most Wanted Anime Adaptation” and placed 22nd on Da Vinci magazine’s “Book of the Year 2024” list. Plus, now that there might be an anime adaptation in the works from CygamesPictures, the series has a better chance of solidifying itself as a modern classic than ever.

