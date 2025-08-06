Shonen Jump x Pokemon Team Up Expands With Ichi the Witch & More

Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine has teamed up with Pokemon for the first major collaboration in their history, and the latest issue of the series has revealed awesome duos for Ichi the Witch, Sakamoto Days and more. Shonen Jump has been going through some major shifts this Summer as the magazine has brought a lot of series to their end in the past year, and is now in the works on trying to find the future of the magazine. As even more of their longer running series are seemingly approaching their own ends too, Shonen Jump is not going to look like its current self for long.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Shonen Jump’s current magazine has a few longer running hits, but also has a few newer series that have been making waves with fans thus far. To celebrate these newer hits and honor some of the lesser read longer running hits, Shonen Jump has teamed up with Pokemon as each of their major artists has showcased what it would look like if their main hero teamed up with a Pokemon partner of their own. The latest batch now showcases even more of these heroes, and you can check them out below.

Shonen Jump and Pokemon Team Up

Despite how long each of these juggernaut franchises have been running for, and the many various projects across multiple mediums have been released since, this is surprisingly the first real collaboration between Shonen Jump and Pokemon. With the first wave of Pokemon team ups revealing special new art from One Piece‘s Eiichiro Oda, Blue Box‘s Kouji Miura, and Me and Roboco‘s Shuhei Miyazaki, the newest batch now includes Ichi the Witch‘s Shiro Usazaki, Sakamoto Days’ Yuto Suzuki, and Takeru Hokazono’s Kagurabachi that sees even more heroes pair up with the perfect Pokemon partners.

Despite the fact that there have been many Pokemon manga releases in the past (which continue to this day), it’s certainly wild in retrospect to see all of these franchises crossover in this fashion. It might only have resulted in some special art for now, but it’s certainly a big deal for fans of both franchises. Seeing Taro Sakamoto teaming up with a Chikorita just makes a lot of sense, and now it’s been immortalized through this art. Especially as Sakamoto Days begins its own slate of final battles.

Shueisha / The Pokemon Company

What’s Next for Pokemon?

If you’re looking for more expansions of the Pokemon franchise that aren’t necessarily new episodes of the anime (which now can be watched with Netflix if you want to see the new series that doesn’t involve Ash Ketchum), there are lots of new projects in the works for the near future. The Pokemon Company has also launched a huge team up with Wallace & Gromit studio Aardman on a brand new show scheduled for a release in 2027, Pokémon Tales: The Misadventures of Sirfetch’d & Pichu. This will be an entirely stop-motion animated series highlighting the region of Galar, which had been mostly skipped in the anime.

These stop-motion animated projects will be continuing even further with the return of the fan-favorite series, Pokemon Concierge. Returning for Season 2 on Netflix later this September, the next wave of episodes is teased as such, “In the new episodes (#5-8), Haru has grown a little and is no longer a newbie. She and her partner Psyduck welcome many new Pokémon to the resort, including Sealeo, Shinx, Luxray, Arcanine, and Corphish. Haru spends fun and relaxing days surrounded by these guests, occasionally handling any problems that pop up.”