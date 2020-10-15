Here Are Shonen Jump's Most Popular Countries

✖

Hands down, Shonen Jump is the most popular publisher when it comes to manga coming straight out of Japan, and recently, the Shonen Jump+ Editor of Yuta Momiyama broke down which countries outside of the country of Japan purchase the most copies of the magazine! With Shonen Jump becoming so synonymous with the anime franchises it helped spawn, the specific type of stories that it would publish are referred to as "Shonen" and continue being released to this day.

Anime franchises such as Dragon Ball, Demon Slayer, One Piece, Naruto, Bleach, and too many others to count got their start thanks in part to Weekly Shonen Jump. With the publication remaining popular to this day, we don't foresee a world wherein this weekly released magazine isn't a big part of the medium that is anime. Currently, the likes of Dragon Ball, One Piece, and Demon Slayer remain the top series that the magazine produces, but no comers like Jujutsu Kaisen are looking to carve out their own fan base not just with their manga, but with the recently released anime produced by Studio MAPPA!

Editor Yuta Momiyama took to Twitter to share the countries where Shonen Jump is most popular outside of Japan, breaking down the rankings starting with the most popular in the United States, proving that the West still has a serious desire for manga stories:

USA

Thailand

Indonesia

Mexico

Philippines

Spain

Malaysia

Brazil

Peru

Germany

Italy

Argentina

Chile

Colombia

France

India

Canada

UK

Vietnam

Singapore

今日は海外向けMANGA Plusの会議。ユーザー数が過去最高を更新し続けている。新連載だと怪獣8号の人気が圧倒的。SPY×FAMILYも変わらず好調。海外では映像化してない状況でのヒットは昔はほぼなかった。ジャンプ＋新連載の人気爆発が続くのは面白さの他に発売前の海賊版流出が無いからかもとの指摘も。 — モミー 【少年ジャンプ＋編集】 (@momiyama2019) October 8, 2020

