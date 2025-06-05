Shonen Jump Confirms Wave of 4 New Series Coming Over the Next Month

Weekly Shonen Jump has confirmed that it will debut 4 new series in the coming weeks, and while it is exciting for readers of the magazine to try these new manga out, it also means that 4 others will be led out, which makes it 6 this year. With some returning faces set to come back once again and new mangaka who will be debuting their first serialising work, these 4 series will be a fresh new slate and hopefully one or even all of them will end up staying for the long run and not be axed.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As confirmed by the reliable x (formerly Twitter) account that covers all things Shonen Jump, WSJ_Manga, the magazine will debut 4 new series in the coming month, starting from issue #29 until #32. The first of the batch is Harukaze Mound by Togo Goto & Matsura Kento, Kaedegami by Harukawa Jun, Ekiden Bros by Nono Daiki, and finally Ping Pong by Kataoka Yoshiharu. Harukaze Mound will get the cover and lead page of the upcoming issue as it makes its way into the magazine, and the others could also receive a similar welcome. While it is not known which mangas will be axed to make way for these, it is quite simple to guess which ones.

Weekly Shonen Jump will be launching 4 new series starting next week in Issue #29.



· Issue #29: 'Harukaze Mound' by Togo Goto & Matsura Kento.

· Issue #30: 'Kaedegami' by Harukawa Jun.

· Issue #31: 'Ekiden Bros' by Nono Daiki.

· Issue #32: 'Ping Pong' by Kataoka Yoshiharu. pic.twitter.com/CUixkcXaWV — Shonen Jump News (@WSJ_manga) June 5, 2025

Shonen Jump’s New Lineup Has Been Confirmed

Super Psychic Policeman Chojo by Shun Numa was the first to end, concluding this week in Weekly Shonen Jump issue 28 and with 65 chapters. Three other manga are going to end soon, and one of them is very likely to be Star of Beethoven by Morihiro Hayashi, which only debuted in February 2025. Fans have noticed the plot is speeding up, and this is one of the signs that the manga will end soon. Syd Craft: Love Is a Mystery by Taishi Tsutsui and Embers by Kei Kurumazaki are also other very likely choices to be axed given their low popularity and readership.

It is no secret that Weekly Shonen Jump will cancel a manga very quickly if it doesn’t catch success fast, but the fact that 4 manga will be canceled around the same time comes as a shock and can only mean the publisher is searching far and wide for a new hit alongside Kagurabachi and Ichi the Witch that will fill the holes left by the end of My Hero Academia and Jujutsu Kaisen. The new batch is definitely interesting, especially the fact that a ping pong and baseball series are on their way, as well as the experienced duo behind Phantom Seers giving it another shot.