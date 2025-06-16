Cancelled Shonen Jump Creators Return for New Series After 4 Years: Read

Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine is going to be introducing more series through the Summer, and the newest debut is from a creator duo that had their series unceremoniously cancelled four years ago. Shonen Jump is going through some big changes this year as the first half of 2025 saw the magazine not only feel the wake of losing two of its juggernauts right after one another with the ends of both My Hero Academia and Jujutsu Kaisen, but the first half of this year also saw many more long running series like Mission: Yozakura Family and Undead Unluck reach their end as well.

This has since kicked off a very competitive era for Shonen Jump this Summer as not only will they be introducing new serializations with the hopes of finding their next hit, but they will also be cancelling some of the other underperforming series that haven’t quite hit the mark. The creative duo of writer Togo Goto and artist Kento Matsuura are experienced with both of these factors as they have returned to Shonen Jump with a new baseball manga series, Harukaze Mound.

What Is Harukaze Mound?

Harukaze Mound has officially debuted its first chapter with the latest issue of Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine. This series takes the place of the recently canceled Syd Craft: Love is a Mystery from creator Taishi Tsutsui (who unfortunately did not reach the same level of success as they did with We Never Learn: BOKUBEN), but could also be taking the place of some other manga that have quickly come to an end over the last month. But regardless, this new series offers a new sports flavor for Shonen Jump that has been lacking outside of newer releases like Embers (which also might be on the verge of cancellation soon).

This series introduces fans to two twin brothers who are inspired as a young age to eventually play at Koshien, the Japanese High School Baseball Championship. The younger brother, Aokaze, is extremely talented and is one of the best pitchers at their middle school. He’s even being scouted by top high schools for recruitment. But it’s not the same case for his older brother, Nagiharu, who is just not as talented. But when a new student arrives and helps him figure out his real pitching style, Nagiharu is quickly catching up. Now it seems like the two brothers will be going on different paths in the hopes of achieving their dreams someday.

Who Are Harukaze Mound’s Creators?

But the most promising aspect of Harukaze Mound thus far is the creative duo behind it. They were last seen with the magazine with a very notable Horror inspired series, Phantom Seer. This manga was unfortunately cancelled after a little under a year, and only ran for 30 chapters before it came to an end. This series stood out with fans thanks to the awesome art from illustrator Kento Matsuura, who was also seen in the magazine with yet another canceled series, Tokyo Shinobi Squad, with writer Yuki Tanaka. But that series only last a few months before it got the axe.

Fans of Matsuura have been hoping to see the artist finally get a longer running success with Shonen Jump, and Harukaze Mound seems best poised to do so. It’s a sports series at a time where Shonen Jump is in desperate need of a hit, but baseball works don’t really have a storied past with the magazine. The last attempt, Nine Dragons’ Ball Parade, had a similar kind of core story and was cancelled with only 20 chapters. But we’ll see how it shakes out here. You can check out the new chapters completely for free with Viz Media’s digital Shonen Jump library or Shueisha’s MangaPlus service.