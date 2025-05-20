Shonen Jump’s Darkest Anime Confirms Release Date

Finally, after many months, the anime adaptation was confirmed, and fans have been treated to more exciting information about Takopi’s Original Sin’s anime, and it is coming much sooner than expected. With the anime being dead set in a season with many banger new and returning series, this anime is one that needs to be on everyone’s watchlist given the deeply moving and emotional plot and the beautiful visuals that accompany it.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As confirmed by the official website and X (formerly Twitter) of the Takopi’s Original Sin anime, the anime is scheduled to start airing on June 28, 2025, and will stream on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and ABEMA. Announced in December 2024, in last year’s Jump Festa event, the manga series by Taizan 5 (also the creator of the currently serializing The Ichinose Family’s Deadly Sins) is one of this year’s most hype, despite it being scheduled only for 6 episodes. With only about a month left until the anime’s premiere, the latest trailer and poster show off how amazing the series will look and why you should give it a shot.

2025’s Most Devastating Anime Is Coming Out Soon

Takopi, a cheerful alien from the Happy Planet, arrives on Earth hoping to spread joy. He meets Shizuka, a quiet 9-year-old girl burdened by constant bullying by her peer Marina, and a troubled home life. Touched by her sadness, he decides to help using quirky gadgets from his world. When her beloved dog Chappy is taken away by animal control due to Marina’s cruel trick of pretending to be bitten, Shizuka takes her own life as her only friend is gone. Determined to truly help, he uses a device to go back in time and try again.

An ENISHIYA studio anime, the series will be directed by Shinya IIno, the director of the hit Dr. Stone series. As confirmed in the trailer, the opening theme is titled “Happy Lucky Chappy” and performed by Ano, and the ending theme is titled “Glass no Sen” by Tele. Yoshiaki Fujisawa (Mushoku Tensei, Land of the Lustrous) is in charge of the music, and Keita Nagahara is the lead character designer. Sagako Itakura (March Comes in Like a Lion, Violet Evergarden) is the art director, and Yu Wakabayashi (Attack On Titan) will be the director of photography.

With such amazing staff and cast, the results are showing in the promotional video and illustration released, and there is no doubt that Takopi’s Original Sin will be incredible. The tightly written and short story in an anime format is going to be a hit, and even though more exciting series like Gachiakuta will be airing this summer, this supernatural drama is still worth a peep.