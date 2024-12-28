Takopi’s Original Sin Hypes New Anime With First Trailer & Poster

A small alien creature being sent to the planet Earth to spread happiness seems like the perfect setup for a lighthearted adventure series. Still, Taizan 5’s Takopi’s Original Sin takes the adorably octopus-shaped creature’s adventure in a dark, albeit impactful, direction by taking a deeper and much more thought-provoking look at the struggles modern-day youth face in their day-to-day lives. Originally launching in 2021 on Shonen Jump+, Takopi’s Original Sin follows Takopi – an alien creature called a Happian after crash landing on Earth to spread joy and cheer only to stumble across a young girl named Shizuka, a victim of aggressive bullying, and her beloved dog Chappy.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The series doesn’t pull any punches when it comes to exploring its heavier themes regarding the effects of bullying, and even dares to throw in commentary regarding domestic violence and animal abuse; however, Takopi’s Original Sin masterfully pulls its series together by never making any of these topics feel gratuitous. Instead, the manga uses these narrative devices to show the irony in Takopi’s abilities and to fuel his mission to “change fate” with his Happy Gadgets. With 1.2 million copies in circulation, it’s no surprise the powerful series would receive an anime adaptation, and thanks to studio Enishiya, the beautifully tragic series is finally coming to life. In a brand-new trailer, fans can see Taizan 5’s unique art style being captured almost perfectly by the animation studio, featuring many moments that, for those familiar with the manga, send a bitter reminder of what’s to come.

Takopi’s Original Sin Will Be 2025’s Most Gut-Wrenching Anime Release



The studio also released a brand-new key visual for the series depicting Shizuka lying lifelessly on the floor with Takopi nearby. Given how heavy the series is at almost every turn, it’s imperative that the writing and tone stay on point throughout the series, something which Enishiya and the series’ director, Shinya Iino seem to perfectly understand. The simple shading effects and rough line art in the otherwise perfectly animated show make it seem as though the anime adaptation of Takopi’s Original Sin plans to bounce between its darker tones and how cute Shizuka’s relationship with Takopi and Chappy can be at a moment’s notice.

studio enishiya

While Takopi’s Original Sin is technically a shonen, the manga tackles complex subjects that, unfortunately, while being prevalent in the demographic, aren’t always handled in a tasteful manner – or, at the very least, with the level of nuance required to tell an empathetic piece of media. That said, Takopi’s Original Sin has managed to win hearts by twisting the knife deep into the hearts of fans by discussing poignant, heart-wrenching topics in a way that’s clever, filled with empathy, and just enough silliness to give readers an opportunity to recover in between chapters. If the upcoming anime adaptation stays true to the same narrative grace as the original, the series will easily become a contender for 2025’s anime of the year.

H/T Takopi PR on X (Formerly Twitter)