Witch Watch Hypes Anime Release Date With YOASOBI OP & Trailer: Watch

It’s official! Witch Watch‘s highly anticipated anime is finally releasing this April and fans finally have an exact release date to look forward to. First announced back in August 2024, Kento Shinahara’s hit Shonen Jump series, Witch Watch, is all but shaping up to be Spring 2025’s most anticipated romantic comedy. Coming off the heels of an exciting voice cast announcement, Witch Watch continues to build up the hype surrounding its release with not only a new trailer, visual, and release date, but also one of the most beloved J-pop artists providing the opening theme for the series.

As per a post on X and the anime’s official website, Witch Watch will be released on April 6th, 2025, on Netflix, Crunchyroll, and Hulu. The release date announcement was also accompanied by a new trailer video and key visual, giving fans a further glimpse of the adorable upcoming rom-com. The opening theme artist for the series has also been revealed to YOASOBI, the popular Japanese pop duo who most famously performed Idol, the first opening theme to Oshi no Ko. A snippet of Witch Watch‘s new opening theme by YOASOBI titled “Watch me!” is also featured in the new trailer video, adding to the hype surrounding the anime’s release.

Sensational Pop Duo YOASOBI Returns for Spring 2025’s Most Anticipated Anime

As if fans weren’t already excited for Witch Watch’s anime premiere, the series has now brought on one of the most popular J-pop artists for its opening. YOASOBI has become quite an international sensation in recent years since the release of Racing into the Night in 2019, going on to be featured in many hit anime such as Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End, Oshi no Ko, Beastars, and Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch of Mercury, to name a few.

YOASOBI is known to bring the energy every single time with Lilas Ikuta’s powerful vocals and Ayase’s catchy arrangements and Witch Watch‘s upcoming opening theme Watch me! is no exception in that regard. Moreover, Ayase, in his official comments about the song has shared that he is not only a fan of Witch Watch, but also Kento Shinohara’s previous 2010s hit anime, Sket Dance. YOASOBI’s full official comment reads, “This is YOASOBI, and we will be performing the opening theme song, Watch me! I, Ayase, have been a fan of not only Witch Watch but also Kenta Shinohara’s other work, Sket Dance, so I was very honored to be asked to participate this time.”

Ayase also provided insight into the writing and composition of the opening theme stating, “I wrote Watch me! with a focus on the pure romantic feelings that the protagonist of Witch Watch, Nico Wakatsuki, has for her childhood friend, Morihito Otogi.” Ayase continues, “I love Nico-chan as a character who falls in love with Morihito, and I think that the song expresses Nico-chan’s cuteness.” Judging by YOASOBI’s comments and the brief tease of the opening theme in the new trailer, the opening theme is sure to be a massive hit when Witch Watch releases this Spring, with YOASOBI giving fans of the series yet another reason to be excited.

Don’t forget to check out Witch Watch when it releases on April 6th, 2025!

Confirmation courtesy of the Witch Watch anime official website and GKIDS.