Shugo Chara Sequel Shares First Look, Title

While Sailor Moon might be one of the originators of the "magical girl" genre of anime, there have been countless series that have further explored this genre. One of the most popular franchises is easily Shugo Chara, aka My Guardian Characters, which has been running as a manga for years. It has been over a decade since last we witnessed the story of Amu Hinamori but creator Peach-Pit is bringing back the character this summer in a new sequel series.

Shugo Chara might have taken time off from both the manga and anime worlds, but the franchise has garnered quite a few series in both mediums. In the anime department, the series has been brought to life by the studio Satelight, which has a varied resume in the anime industry. Satelight might be best known for their work on the likes of Heat Guy J, Macross Frontier, Sakugan, and Helck. In the past, Satelight has teamed up with other studios to work on the likes of Fairy Tail, Hellsing Ultimate, and WorldEnd. Since the anime studio worked on all three Shugo Chara anime series, it would be likely that the studio would return if they adapted the upcoming manga series.

(Photo: Satelight)

Shugo Chara's Sequel Details

Shugo Chara! Jewel Joker is the next chapter in the magical girl's adventures, and is looking to take the anime world by storm when it langs in an upcoming issue of Nakayoshi on August 2nd. While no future anime adaptations have been announced for My Guardian Characters, it's a good sign that there is still interest in the journey of Hinamori.

If you have yet to experience My Guardian Characters, Shugo Chara's anime adaptation is currently available to stream on Crunchyroll. Here's how the streaming service describes the magical girl anime series, "Amu Hinamori is a 5th grade transfer student who is fashionably cool, tough and independent. Despite this, she is also a girl who seems unapproachable, both at home and at school. In reality, the "Cool and Spicy" role she plays is just a facade that she unconsciously plays. With her guardian characters, she fights the Easter Company who is extracting people's eggs to create X Eggs & X Characters in search of a special egg called the Embryo."

Want all the latest updates on My Guardian Characters? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook for all the latest on Shugo Chara.

Via ANN