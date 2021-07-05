SK8 The Infinity Announces New Anime

✖

SK8 the Infinity has announced a new anime project is now in the works! Debuting earlier this year as part of the Winter 2021 schedule of anime releases, SK8 the Infinity was a brand new original anime project from Studio Bones that quickly caught the attention of fans everywhere. Putting a whole new spin on the sports anime world with a focus on skateboarding (with a lot of anime flair thrown in), even the English dub release of the series went viral during its run. But after it wrapped before the Spring 2021 season, fans had been wondering whether there would be more.

During a special event for the series in Japan, SK8 the Infinity has announced a new anime project for the franchise is now in the works. Unfortunately the announcement did not come with any confirmation in terms of what type of anime this new project will be (whether it's a second season or potentially a movie), nor any production or release details, but you can check out the teaser announcement from the series' official Twitter account below:

If you wanted to check out SK8 the Infinity to be ready for this new anime for the franchise, you can find the 12 episode first season run streaming with Funimation. They offer both a Japanese and English dubbed audio version of the series, and officially describe it as such, "High school students Reki and Langa are hooked on one thing—a dangerous, top secret, no-holds-barred downhill skateboarding race called “S.” When Reki takes Langa, a transfer student, to the mountain where “S” is held, Langa finds himself sucked in. These colorful skaters will take you through a thrilling story of skateboard battles and unlimited possibilities!"

