SK8 The Infinity OVA Trailer Hints At Fan-Favorite Ship Making A Comeback

One of the more popular modern sports anime, SK8 the Infinity, is finally returning with an OVA set to release in March 2025, with a theatrical screening slated for January 24, 2025, in Japan. The original animated series from Studio Bones debuted in 2021, with a second season currently in production. SK8 the Infinity has a very similar aesthetic to sports anime like Free! Iwatobi Swim Club wherein the cast is filled with hyper stylized bishonen-esque male characters. There’s nothing wrong with this though – in fact, it’s quite the opposite. The bright, attractive character designs featured in SK8 is one of the series biggest selling points.

Because of its majority male cast, the anime has also become ripe for shipping culture – especially for LGBTQ+ ships. Aside from a widely popular ship pairing the show’s two leads together, Langa and Reki, there’s another ship between two supporting characters that seem to be getting more canon moments with one another in the upcoming OVA. The ship, known as MatchaBlossom (or by its alternative names, Joerry and CherryJoe) by fans, pairs off two childhood friends and supporting characters from the series.

Videos by ComicBook.com

SK8 the Infinity’s OVA Shows Off What Makes MatchaBlossom Such a Great Ship

SK8 the Infinity follows a group of hardcore skaters located in Okinawa, Japan who compete in a secretive competition known as “S” where contestants race against one another in over-the-top battle shonen-style skateboard challenges. While most of the series follows Reki, a high school student with dreams of climbing the ranks of “S,” the series also features plenty of supporting characters that have one fans over, with one of the more iconic pairings being that of Kaoru Sakurayashiki and Kojiro Nanjo. The two have been friends from early childhood, and are best known for constantly being at odds with an bickering at one another. To nobody’s surprise, this makes the pair the perfect template for shipping, and, considering the two actually do spend a lot of their screen time side-by-side makes the idea of them being an item far more plausible.

“MatchaBlossom” from SK8 the Infinity.

While many of their interactions consist of playful bantering with one another, the pair also perfectly contrast with one another. “Cherry Blossom” – Kaoru’s nickname when participating in S – has a cool, calculated demeanor that he pours into his skateboarding technique. “Joe” – Kojiro’s nickname – is the total opposite, and often criticizes Cherry for being boring. Their relationship isn’t all fighting, though, as there are plenty of moments throughout the series that also hint that the two are very comfortable with one another. Joe owns a restaurant when he isn’t skating, and there are multiple moments throughout the anime where Cherry will show up and hang around. Even though Joe tends to act standoffishly about him not asking to visit, the small gesture shows that, at the very least, the two enjoy spending time with each other. Based on clips from the upcoming OVA, it seems as though MatchaBlossom will be getting even more precious canon interaction, and, even if it just ends up being the two arguing with one another, it’s nice to see the showrunners acknowledging how beloved the pairing has become.