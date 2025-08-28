Adult Swim Favorite Reveals Series Return Date With New Preview

Cartoon Network’s Adult Swim has become a force unto itself, routinely thought of by many as growing larger than the cable network that birthed it. Luckily, the programming block doesn’t appear to be slowing down anytime soon, with some big new series and returning favorites, announced for the near future. With Rick And Morty’s eighth season coming to an end earlier this year, it’s time for Pim and Charlie to pick up the ball this fall. That’s right, Smiling Friends is returning later this year, and along with the third season’s release date, Cartoon Network has released a new look at the bizarre animated characters’ comeback.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Smiling Friends season three will arrive on Adult Swim on Sunday, October 5th at 11:45 PM Eastern Time. Along with the announcement, the surreal animated series released a new image that you can check out below that features Charlie and Pim on what appears to be a camping trip. Alongside the announcement, Adult Swim president Michael Ouweleen shared a statement regarding the comeback, along with the arrival of new series “Haha, You Clowns,”

“We love shows that make you smile and go ‘haha’- and that’s what you’ll get with ‘SMILING FRIENDS’ and ‘Haha, You Clowns.’ It’s right there in the titles. While totally different from each other, these two shows are united in that they’re hilarious, gently unnerving, and sometimes even profound.”

cartoon network

What Will Smiling Friends Season 3 Be About?

Luckily, along with the new image, Adult Swim revealed a description of the upcoming third season of the Smiling Friends, “Season Three of “SMILING FRIENDS” finds Pim, Charlie, Flint and the whole gang going absolutely bonkers once again, diving headfirst into their ultimate quest to spread joy upon the land. We’ll see a bunch of unexpected stuff here such as Mr. Frog running full speed at the camera, the team finally collecting all the spirit gems they need, and a totally epic showdown spectacle with an Ancient Witch of some sort. AHHHHH!!!!”

The Cartoon Network series has, according to the press release, become one of the top-performing shows on HBO Max, with its second season premiere hitting the top ten in fact. Luckily, the show has already been renewed for seasons four and five, so don’t expect Pim and Charlie to be going anywhere anytime soon.

The End of Smiling Friends

While the Smiling Friends aren’t leaving soon, creators Michael Cusak and Zach Hadel won’t be working on the Adult Swim series forever. Earlier this year, Hadel discussed how long he anticipates the animated show to last, “[Michael Cusack] and i decided very early on we didn’t want the show to overstay its welcome or get stale, and we intend to stick by that. i don’t know how long we’ll go on for, but i’m really proud of what we’ve created and i’m excited for everyone to see what’s in store for this season.” Hadel’s statement then continued with, “[B]ig thanks to our hardworking creative team who work tirelessly to make the show as good as it can be, the network for allowing us to make the show we want to make, and everyone out there for even watching this slop in the first place.”

Via Press Release