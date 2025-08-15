Adult Swim’s Most Brutal Series Plans Huge Fall Update

In the land of Adult Swim, it appears as though comedy is king for many viewers. Series like Rick And Morty are pulling in serious viewership long after their debut, but this doesn’t mean the Cartoon Network programming block isn’t scared to get into some serious subject matter. Alongside big anime properties like Dragon Ball, Naruto, and Attack on Titan, Adult Swim has been more than willing to create original, bloody entries all its own. This October, the platform plans to once again dip its toes into the world of Primal as Adult Swim plans on unveiling some major news about season three.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The upcoming New York Comic Con panel focusing on Primal season three will take place on Thursday, October 9th. Here’s how the major convention describes the event that will see creator Genndy Tartakovsky in attendance: “After winning five Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Animated Program, the third season of Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal is set to return to Adult Swim. Join animation legend Genndy Tartakovsky (Dexter’s Laboratory, Samurai Jack, Sym-Bionic Titan, Unicorn: Warriors Eternal) for a first look at the third season of the acclaimed animated series produced by Cartoon Network Studios.” With New York Comic Con also hosting quite a few animation-focused panels, this might be an event not to miss.

What Will Primal’s Third Season Be?

For those who need a refresher on what Genndy Tartakovsky has planned, the next chapter of Primal is planning to be quite different from what came before. The first two seasons of the brutal Adult Swim property focused on its protagonists, Spear and Fang. In the season two finale, however, Speak lost his life in fighting against a supernatural threat, passing the torch to his unborn daughter as Fang lived on with children of her own. Keeping this in mind, Tartakovsky has stated that the third season won’t entirely focus on this prehistoric world.

Instead, Primal season three will take a more “anthology approach” to its story, which isn’t exactly new for the animated series. In the second season, one episode titled “Primal Theory” takes place in a Victorian setting as a handful of artistocrats struggle to survive an assault from a crazed asylum escapee. The anthology storylines will most likely keep to a more brutal setting for each of its stories, letting Tartakovsky stretch his legs in the creative world.

If you can’t wait to see Tartakovsky return to the animation world for Primal’s 2026 comeback, we have good news for you. Netflix released Genndy’s latest film, Fixed, on its streaming service, a movie that might not focus on prehistoric carnage, but certainly earned its more mature rating. With Tartakovsky hoping to make more adult animation moving forward, Primal and Fixed might just be the tip of the iceberg.

Want to see what the future holds for Spear and Fang’s world? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook.com for the latest updates on Primal and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.

Via EW