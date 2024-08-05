Solar Opposites Season 5 Hypes The Wall in New Trailer

Solar Opposites will be returning to Hulu with Season 5 of the animated series later this month, and a new trailer is hyping up the next entry in The Wall saga. While Solar Opposites is mostly focused on the various adventures for the Solar Opposites themselves, one of the wild stories that has been brewing in the literal background of it all has been “The Wall.” Over the four seasons thus far, fans have seen these miniature people develop their own societies and go thrown some massive changes as a result with the end of the fourth season teasing one of the biggest changes yet.

With those in The Wall making their way to the backyard, Solar Opposites Season 5 is now teasing the next entry of the saga is “The Yard” as Cherie and those who escaped in the fourth season are now coming across all sorts of new challenges as they start their new lives in the backyard. It seemed to be a happy change at first, but the trailer for Solar Opposites Season 5 is already revealing otherwise. You can check it out in the video below.

Solar Opposites Season 5 Release Date

Executive produced by Mike McMahan and Josh Bycel, and produced by 20th Television Animation, Solar Opposites Season 5 will be making its debut on August 12th with Hulu, but has yet to confirm how many episodes it will be sticking around for. Dan Stevens took over from Justin Roiland as the voice of Korvo for Solar Opposites Season 4, and will be returning for Season 5 of the series along with Thomas Middleditch as Terry, Sean Giambrone as Yumyulack, and Mary Mack as Jesse all returning for their respective roles.

Hulu teases what to expect from the new season of Solar Opposites as such, “‘Solar Opposites’ centers around a team of four aliens who are evenly split on whether Earth is awful or awesome. Korvo (Dan Stevens) and Yumyulack (Sean Giambrone) only see the pollution, crass consumerism, and human frailty while Terry (Thomas Middleditch) and Jesse (Mary Mack) love TV, junk food and fun stuff. On season five, now that alien mission partners Terry and Korvo are married, the whole Solar Opposites team are focused on family values.”

Solar Opposites Season 6 has also been announced to be in the works, and the animated series will also be returning later this year for a new Halloween special for Season 5.