SDCC 2024: Solar Opposites Cast and Crew Reveal Dream Holiday Specials

Solar Opposites is now in the works on returning to Hulu with Season 5 of the animated series later this Summer, and the cast and crew behind it all opened up to ComicBook about some of the dream holiday specials they would like to do. Solar Opposites has quite a lot to celebrate as the animated series as a brighter future than ever as during the San Diego Comic-Con 2024 weekend, it was officially announced that the series would be both returning for a new holiday special for Season 5 and a full sixth season of the series in the near future.

Solar Opposites Season 5 will be premiering later this Summer, and the cast and crew behind it all spoke with ComicBook about the recent updates. When asked about possible holiday specials they’d like to do in the future, Terry voice actor Thomas Middleditch opened the floor with a wild suggestion, “I think you should do like Canadian Remembrance Day and like, make a big, make a big, stink about how you’re not honoring the veterans of any other country. It’s just Canada.”

Korvo and Terry in Solar Opposites Season 5

Next Holiday Specials for Solar Opposites

Solar Opposites executive producer Josh Bycel even mentioned that the creative team floated around Arbor Day as a potential holiday as they’ve previously been trees in the series, “Because they’re like trees and plants and all that stuff. We talked about Arbor Day at one point. So there’s a couple still out there.” After a few more suggestions, Sagan McMahan (voice actor behind the Pupa) suggested International Giraffe Day as a potential special and knocked it out of the park.

Executive produced by Mike McMahan and Josh Bycel, and produced by 20th Television Animation, Solar Opposites Season 5 will be making its debut on August 12th with Hulu. Dan Stevens took over from Justin Roiland as the voice of Korvo for Solar Opposites Season 4, and will be returning for Season 5 (and presumably Season 6) of the series along with Thomas Middleditch as Terry, Sean Giambrone as Yumyulack, and Mary Mack as Jesse all returning for their respective roles.

Hulu teases what to expect from the new season of Solar Opposites as such, “‘Solar Opposites’ centers around a team of four aliens who are evenly split on whether Earth is awful or awesome. Korvo (Dan Stevens) and Yumyulack (Sean Giambrone) only see the pollution, crass consumerism, and human frailty while Terry (Thomas Middleditch) and Jesse (Mary Mack) love TV, junk food and fun stuff. On season five, now that alien mission partners Terry and Korvo are married, the whole Solar Opposites team are focused on family values.”