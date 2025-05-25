Crunchyroll Reveals 2025 Anime Awards Winners With One Series Winning It All

Crunchyroll has announced their winners for their Anime Awards this year, and with it one series has come away with pretty much winning it all. Crunchyroll has been hosting an annual awards show for the past few years where they let fans celebrate all of the big anime from the past year by voting for their favorites. With some of the biggest and best shows of 2024 taking the center stage and nominated across multiple categories, it was no time to see which of these shows would be voted for as the best of the best in some pretty key areas across the fandom.

2024 was a rather strong year for anime with not only some big series making their debut like Solo Leveling and DAN DA DAN, but only one really dominated across the board in multiple categories. It’s likely going to happen again next year thanks to how big Season 2 has felt earlier this year (and is lingering in fans’ minds as they look back on last year), but Solo Leveling has won nine different awards including Anime of the Year. The full breakdown of Crunchyroll’s Anime Awards 2025 winners is below.

Crunchyroll’s Anime Awards 2025 Winners Revealed

Anime of the Year – Solo Leveling

– Solo Leveling Anime Film of the Year – Look Back

– Look Back Global Impact Award – Attack on Titan

– Attack on Titan Best Continuing Anime Series – Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Hashira Training Arc

– Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Hashira Training Arc Best New Anime Series – Solo Leveling

– Solo Leveling Best Original Anime – Ninja Kamui

– Ninja Kamui Best Animation – Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Hashira Training Arc

– Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Hashira Training Arc Best Character Design – DAN DA DAN

– DAN DA DAN Best Director – Keiichiro Sato (Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End)

– Keiichiro Sato (Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End) Best Background Art – Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End

– Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Best Romance Anime – Blue Box

– Blue Box Best Comedy Anime – Mashle: Magic and Muscles The Divine Visionary Candidate Exam Arc

– Mashle: Magic and Muscles The Divine Visionary Candidate Exam Arc Best Action Anime – Solo Leveling

– Solo Leveling Best Isekai Anime – Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World- Season 3

– Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World- Season 3 Best Drama Anime – Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End

– Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Best Slice of Life Anime – Makeine: Too Many Losing Heroines!

– Makeine: Too Many Losing Heroines! Best Main Character – Sung Jinwoo (Solo Leveling)

– Sung Jinwoo (Solo Leveling) Best Supporting Character – Fern (Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End)

– Fern (Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End) “Must Protect at All Costs” Character – Anya Forger (Spy x Family Season 2)

– Anya Forger (Spy x Family Season 2) Best Anime Song – “Otonoke” by Creepy Nuts (DAN DA DAN)

– “Otonoke” by Creepy Nuts (DAN DA DAN) Best Anime Score – Solo Leveling (Hiroyuki Sawano)

– Solo Leveling (Hiroyuki Sawano) Best Anime Opening Sequence – “Otonoke” by Creepy Nuts (DAN DA DAN)

– “Otonoke” by Creepy Nuts (DAN DA DAN) Best Anime Ending Sequence – “request” by krage (Solo Leveling)

– “request” by krage (Solo Leveling) Best Anime Voice Artist Performance – Japanese – Aoi Yuki as Maomao (The Apothecary Diaries)

– Japanese – Aoi Yuki as Maomao (The Apothecary Diaries) Best Anime Voice Artist Performance – Arabic – Hiba Snobar as Anya Forger (SPY x FAMILY Season 2)

– Hiba Snobar as Anya Forger (SPY x FAMILY Season 2) Best Anime Voice Artist Performance – Brazilian Portuguese – Charles Emmanuel as Sung Jinwoo (Solo Leveling)

– Charles Emmanuel as Sung Jinwoo (Solo Leveling) Best Anime Voice Artist Performance – Castilian Spanish – Masumi Mutsuda as Sung Jinwoo (Solo Leveling)

– Masumi Mutsuda as Sung Jinwoo (Solo Leveling) Best Anime Voice Artist Performance – English – Aleks Le as Sung Jinwoo (Solo Leveling)

– Aleks Le as Sung Jinwoo (Solo Leveling) Best Anime Voice Artist Performance – French – Adrien Antoine as Kafka Hibino (Kaiju No. 8)

– Adrien Antoine as Kafka Hibino (Kaiju No. 8) Best Anime Voice Artist Performance – German – Daniel Schlauch as Monkey D. Luffy (ONE PIECE)

– Daniel Schlauch as Monkey D. Luffy (ONE PIECE) Best Anime Voice Artist Performance – Hindi – Lohit Sharma as Satoru Gojo (JUJUTSU KAISEN Season 2)

– Lohit Sharma as Satoru Gojo (JUJUTSU KAISEN Season 2) Best Anime Voice Artist Performance – Italian – Ilaria Pellicone as Kyomoto (Look Back)

– Ilaria Pellicone as Kyomoto (Look Back) Best Anime Voice Artist Performance – Latin Spanish – Miguel Ángel Leal as Eren Jaeger (Attack on Titan Final Season THE FINAL CHAPTERS Special 2)

Solo Leveling has yet to announce whether or not it’s going to continue with a third season, but it’s highly likely given how big of a hit it clearly has become since it’s debut. Unfortunate updates from behind the scenes seem to tease it’s going to be a much longer wait for future episodes, but it’s likely going to be worth it in the end. For now, you can check out Solo Leveling and many of these Anime Awards 2025 winners with Crunchyroll.