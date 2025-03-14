Solo Leveling’s Best Arc Is Facing Unexpected Backlash

Solo Leveling Season 2 is currently airing its highly anticipated Jeju Island Arc. Since the ongoing season is covering more chapters from the manhwa compared to the first season, the anime’s pacing is also faster than usual. After defeating Baran, the dungeon boss in the Return to the Demon Castle Arc, Jinwoo acquires the last ingredient needed to create the Holy Water of Life. That’s the only thing capable of waking up his mother from Eternal Slumber. He finally achieves his biggest goal in Season 2 Episode 9 by saving her. Even though Jinwoo is an S-Rank Hunter, he refuses to join the fourth Jeju Island Raid.

Videos by ComicBook.com

With Korea and Japan joining forces, it’s supposed to be the biggest raid they have ever seen. Almost every Hunter in Korea is on standby, even the lowest ranking ones. Meanwhile, the S-Ranks are jumping straight into the monster’s nest. Things seem to be in their favor, which is why Jinwoo feels it’s more important to stay by his family’s side rather than take dangerous missions, which will only worry them. He sends a few shadows with the Hunters just in case things go awry. The arc has been incredible so far, but yet, the anime is getting backlash from fans, which is quite out of the blue.

A-1 Pictures

Solo Leveling’s Latest Episodes Are Receiving an Unexpected Influx of Dislikes on Crunchyroll

Ever since the second season began, it has been getting massive views on Crunchyroll. Except for the anime’s debut episode, which has more than 400 dislikes on the streaming platform, rarely any episode till Season 2 Episode 8 crossed 200 dislikes. However, things took a drastic turn in Season 2 Episode 9, when it reached over 1000 dislikes shortly after it aired. The episode currently has 2.9k dislikes, and this number keeps on increasing. It’s the most emotional episode of the series, where Jinwoo saves his mother and cries tears of relief and sadness.

The manhwa doesn’t display his emotions that vividly, so many praised the details in the anime. However, it’s clear that not everyone liked what happened in the episode. The same episode also kicks off the Jeju Island Arc, and it would’ve been expected that the dislikes would stop there. However, the next episode currently has 3.5k dislikes on the same platform where we see the Hunters arriving on the island. It also introduces the Ant King, who will be later known as Beru.

These two are definitely the most disliked episodes in the series so far. On the bright side, however, both episodes have more than 200k likes, which is enough to make up for the backlash. Solo Leveling will wrap up its Jeju Island Arc in the second season. Jeju Island is a crucial point in the series, after which the story takes a major turn. The arc drops a major hint about Jinwoo’s identity as the Shadow Monarch. Season 2 is listed for 13 episodes, and the release date of the finale has yet to be announced.