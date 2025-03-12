Solo Leveling Season 2: This Small Change Saved the Anime’s Most Important Arc

Solo Leveling Season 2 is currently airing the highly anticipated Jeju Island Arc. The anime’s debut included an original scene featuring the chaos happening on the island during the third raid due to the S-Rank dungeon break. The original scene was meant to hype up this arc, solidifying just how crucial it is to the story. Although it happened three years ago, Korea has still never recovered from the tragedy. Choi Jongin, in particular, did everything he could to get permission for a fourth raid, with enough manpower backing him to defeat all the monsters on the island. As the fourth raid begins, Korea also gets help from the Japanese Hunters.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The arc technically begins in Season 2 Episode 9, but that simply consisted of a prologue. Meanwhile, the arc finally commences in the tenth episode of Season 2 as the Hunters arrive in the area. Unlike the previous raids, they are well prepared and ready to win this all. However, no one expected the Queen to give birth to an Ant King, the strongest monster those Hunters have ever faced. The Ant King, who will be later known as Beru, is introduced in Season 2 Episode 10, but the anime has changed his design significantly in the upcoming episode.

A-1 Pictures

Solo Leveling Season 2 Finally Gives Beru the Menacing Look He Deserves

Beru is easily one of the most popular characters in the show, and his introduction in the Jeju Island Arc sets him up as the most powerful villain anyone in the show has faced so far. When Beru hatched from his egg, he had a simple blue appearance. With softer color tones and a monochromatic design, he looked nothing like the villain manhwa fans were expecting. Furthermore, his design somehow became even simpler than Baran’s, who also didn’t look nearly as cool as the Solo Leveling manhwa’s iteration.

A-1 Pictures

Luckily for fans, Solo Leveling’s anime just dodged a bullet, as it didn’t make the same mistake twice. In Season 2, Episode 11’s preview, Beru looks every bit as intimidating as he should. The aura surrounding him makes him look like he’s a walking disaster. Currently, the Hunters are unaware that he has been born. However, chaos will soon follow when Beru decides to take action. His appearance will put the world in danger as no one, not even the combined strength of the S-Rank Hunters, is enough to stop him.

The synopsis of Season 2 Episode 11 is available on the official website of the anime along with the preview images. It mentions that the Hunters have become the hunted, further hyping up Beru’s monstrous strength. The end of the battle is near, and the future is riding on Jinwoo, who isn’t even on the island yet. Jinwoo refused to join the raid for the sake of his family. However, he has already sent his shadows along with some of the Hunters in case things go awry.

H/T: Official website of Solo Leveling’s anime