Solo Leveling: Jinwoo’s Ready to Shed E-Rank Status in New Preview

It might be time for Sung Jinwoo to shed his E-rank status in Episode 4 of Solo Leveling‘s second season. The new season of the hit anime from A-1 Pictures, adapted from the manhwa by Chu-Gong, is well underway, and fans have been obsessed with Jinwoo’s incredible transformation since the show’s premiere episode back in 2024.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The first preview stills from the next episode, which releases this Saturday, have officially been released. The new promos tease that it might be time for the world to find out about Jinwoo’s incredible growth, as he is forced to re-take the ranking test.

A-1 Pictures

Jinwoo Reveals His Powers In New Solo Leveling Images

The new preview images for Season 2’s fourth episode include the S-rank hunters of the various guilds, most likely because Jinwoo is about to reveal his updated power set. The stills show off Baek Yoonho, Choi Jong-In, and Cha Hae-In in the new episode. We also see Jinwoo giving an unfortunate person his death glare. The new episode is titled “I Need to Stop Faking,” which refers to Jinwoo hiding his ability to level up from the rest of the world.

As well as the new stills, the official synopsis for the new episode has also been released. It reads: “Feeling that he needs to further raise his level to clear the S-rank dungeon “Demon Castle,” Jinwoo decides to undergo a reassessment of his Hunter Rank to participate in advanced raids. While top guild members begin to take notice of Jinwoo, whose magical power is beyond what measurement devices can quantify, another individual also visits him.”

Warning: Spoilers Ahead for Solo Leveling Season 2 Episode 3!

The last episode of Solo Leveling brought an end to the “Demon Castle” arc, which saw Jinwoo earn two of the three ingredients needed to make the Elixir of Life and heal his mother. The other “individual” from the official synopsis refers to Jinwoo’s father, Sung Il-Hwan, who was finally introduced in Episode 3 and had a massive off-screen battle with fellow S-rank hunter Hwang Dongsoo. Unfortunately, we only saw the aftermath of the fight, in which Dongsoo lay defeated amidst a burning and crumbling skyscraper.

A-1 Pictures A-1 Pictures A-1 Pictures A-1 Pictures A-1 Pictures

Solo Leveling Season 2 Is Living Up to the Hype

The Winter 2025 anime season is packed full of new and returning shows. Among those, Solo Leveling‘s second season was arguably the most anticipated by fans. As a result, the series shouldered a lot of hype, with some worried the show’s return wouldn’t live up to expectations. The first three episodes of Season 2 have blown past those expectations, just Jinwoo blew past the skill ceiling of his E-ranking. The “Red Gate” arc was thrilling and forced Jinwoo to reveal his powers to those around him in the dungeon, setting up what we’re about to see in the new episode.

With only three episodes released so far, it might still be too early to call Solo Leveling Season 2 the peak show of this season. But, if it maintains its form across the remaining 10 episodes, it has a strong chance of earning that unofficial title. Solo Leveling releases weekly on Saturdays on Crunchyroll.

H/T: Solo Leveling Official Website