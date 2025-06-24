Netflix Renews Controversial Live-Action Anime for Season 2 Despite Backlash

Netflix has had some major hits and misses with its live-action anime and manga adaptations thus far, but they have renewed a rather controversial live-action series for another series despite some bad reviews from fans. Homura Kawamoto and Toru Naomura’s original Kakegurui – Compulsive Gambler manga series has led to some major success over the last few years. Not only did it break out with an official anime adaptation that ran for two seasons, but that ended up being such a success that a full anime spinoff was released as well. But that wasn’t all as Kakegurui also had both a live-action series and multiple movies in Japan alone.

Kakegurui – Compulsive Gambler has been such a streaming hit for Netflix in general thanks to its many anime and live-action projects that we soon got an official English language version of the series with BET, that made its debut with the streaming service earlier this Spring. This series might not have been a hit with fans of the original, but it looks like it’s been such a hit for the streaming service that BET Season 2 has been officially announced to be in the works. Check out the announcement below.

it’s official. BET is returning for season 2! pic.twitter.com/hvk2ZAaC95 — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) June 24, 2025

What to Know for BET Season 2

BET Season 2 has been officially announced to be in the works thanks to a special message from its main star, Miku Martineau, who leads the series as Yumeko Kawamoto, the new version of Yumeko Jabami from the original. A release date or window has yet to be announced for the second season as of the time of this publication, but you can currently catch up with the first season in the meantime. It might hit better if you don’t have any experience with the original, however, as this new English language interpretation makes some key changes to many of the series’ characters and moments.

Developed by Warrior Nun‘s Simon Barry, who also serves as executive producer alongside Jeff F King, David Fortier, Ivan Schneeberg, Jon Rutherford, and Nick Nantell, BET’s first season ran for 10 episodes at 30 minutes each. Alongside the starring Martineau, the cast of the series includes Ayo Solanke, Eve Edwards, Clara Alexandrova, Hunter Cardinal, Anwen O’Driscoll, Aviva Mongillo, and Ryan Sutherland. And it was ultimately a much different kind of experience than the previously seen live-action versions of Kakegurui released across the world before.

What Makes BET So Controversial?

When looking at the synopsis for the series, BET at its core tells much of the same story, “BET follows the students at a boarding school for the global elite, where underground gambling determines the school’s hierarchy. When Yumeko, a mysterious transfer student arrives, her gambling prowess puts her in the crosshairs of the powerful Student Council, while her secret quest for revenge threatens to upend the school’s status quo entirely.” But what seemed to get under fans’ skins was all of the smaller changes to the characters and storyline that seemed to take it all in a much different direction.

These changes do make sense on the macro level, however, as Kakegurui has already had lots of adaptations of the original manga series. There are two seasons of the anime, a spinoff series, two seasons of the live-action series, two live-action films, and many more manga releases. This story needed to be tackled through another angle to at least make this new adaptation worth the endeavor, and it’s trying to find a new audience for it. At the very least, this second season renewal proves that the audience has been found and is ready for more of this series.