Solo Leveling: What We Want To See In Season 2 (& How You Can Get Ready)

Solo Leveling arrived earlier this year and quickly rose to become one of the biggest new anime adaptations of 2024. The story of Jinwoo Sung is one that sees the world’s worst hunter transformed into what might just be its best, as his anime struggles have resonated with audiences. Following the first season’s conclusion, A-1 Pictures wasted little time in confirming that Jinwoo would return for a second season and based on his initial adventures, there are more than a few things that we are hoping to see when Solo Leveling returns next year.

Warning. if you have yet to watch Solo Leveling’s first season, be forewarned that this article will dive into major spoiler territory. As we witnessed in the first season finale, Jinwoo has undergone some changes thanks to finally defeating the Blood-Red Commander Igris. Nearly coming close to death in battling the red knight and his endless army, Sung has leveled up in a way that he hadn’t experienced. Rather than simply boosting his stats, the anime protagonist has been able to change his class to that of a “Necromancer,” aka a sorcerer who has the ability to weave spells in relation to the dead.

Thanks to Jinwoo becoming a part of a mysterious new system, his powers have only been increasing and one of the aspects of this we are hoping to see is a full exploration of his new Necromancer powers. While the “World’s Worst Hunter” has proven that his strength and speed are nearly unmatched in terms of the opponents he’s faced so far, granting him powers over the dead and having him summon specters to fight at his side makes this a whole new ballgame.

The Demon Tower Explored

The biggest obstacle that is on Jinwoo’s plate is the Demon Tower, a terrifying looking locale that has something the hero desperately needs. Should the anime hero ascend to the top of this nefarious structure, he will receive an elixir that will cure any illness or injury, which would work perfectly on fixing his mother’s ills. Clinging to life, Jinwoo’s mother needs a miracle and the protagonist is aiming to deliver one.

The Demon Tower is unlike any environment that we’ve seen in an anime series, looking like a building that is both wrapped in chains and constantly on fire. Despite the gains that Jinwoo has made, this is sure to be his toughest challenge to date. In season two, we definitely want to see every nook and cranny of this new environment explored and in doing so, give Jinwoo the toughest challenges of his relatively short hunter career.

Prepare For Season 2’s Arrival

While the second season of the television series is arriving in 2025, you’ll have the opportunity to check it out early if you don’t mind heading to the movie theater. Solo Leveling – Reawakening is a compilation film that not only will house the final episodes of season one but the first installments of season two to boot. Considering that compilation movies like Demon Slayer, Dandadan, Bocchi The Rock, and many others have seen success at the box office worldwide, this makes sense.

If you don’t want to wait for the second season on the small screen, the original Manwha stories are available for purchase that chronicle all of Jinwoo Sung’s adventures so far. Just as the first season took the world by storm, season two is looking to do the same in 2025.

Want to see what the future holds for Jinwoo Sung?