Solo Leveling’s Underrated Side Characters Finally Get the Exposure They Deserve

Solo Leveling Season 2 is currently featuring the Hunters Guild Gate Arc, where Jinwoo joins the mining team of the Hunters Guild. It’s the strongest guild in Korea run by Choi Jongin, an S-Rank Hunter. Haein Cha is also a member, bringing unparalleled strength to any strike team she’s a part of. Ever since Jinwoo began his career as a Hunter, he has only raided C-Rank or lower-level gates. After retesting his rank, Jinwoo needs to wait for three days before his status as an S-Rank hunter is confirmed. In the meantime, he keeps a low profile as a member of the mining team to see what kinds of monsters the higher-level gates have to offer.

He also meets Haein Cha for the first time. While Jinwoo continues to keep a low profile, the strike team on the next day, led by Kihoon Son, runs into trouble. Several High Orcs show up in front of them. That’s a group of monsters the strike team is unqualified to take on, and the devastating numbers sealed their fates. Lucky for them Jinwoo follows along and helps them without being noticed, but real trouble will begin in Solo Leveling Season 2 Episode 6. However, while the story continues, the anime gives the underrated character the much-deserved attention.

Solo Leveling Season 2 Is Living to the Studio’s Expectations Concerning the Side Characters

Season 2 is already living up to the expectations of the Solo Leveling producer Sota Furuhashi. In an interview shared by the official YouTube account of Aniplex, Furahishi said, “In [Solo Leveling] season one, it focuses a lot on the main character’s development, and of course that continues in season two. But this time, we’ll also turn the spotlight on the supporting characters and fill in the story a bit more as we wrap things up, so you’ll get a more 360-degree look at the world of Solo Leveling in season two.”

The interview was uploaded in May 2024 with Furuhashi expressing his goals for the second season. One of Solo Leveling’s greatest criticisms among anime fans is how it primarily focuses on the protagonist while the side characters contribute little to the story. After the first season, the animation studio made note of the issue and strived to highlight the side characters in the later seasons. It’s safe to say that the second season of the anime is on the path they imagined.

Solo Leveling Season 2 Episode 5 puts more emphasis on the members of Strike Squad B as compared to the manhwa. In the manhwa, Kihoon was terrified after getting close to one High Orc. However, his expression is much calmer in the anime, as he acts like a leader should. It’s admirable for him to stand up against opponents much stronger than him, especially when everyone else is hesitating. His courage inspired the rest of his team, and they all began fighting. Apart from Kihoon, we also see impressive performances from the entire squad, especially from A-Rank Hunters Gina and Lee Bora.

