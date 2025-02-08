Solo Leveling Season 2 Hypes Its Future With New Dub Trailer

Play video

Solo Leveling is now powering through its second season with the rest of the Winter 2025 anime schedule, and the English dub release is teasing what’s coming next with a new trailer. Solo Leveling -Arise from the Shadow- kicked off the new year with one of the most highly anticipated anime returns of the year thus far, and this new season has really been living up to all of the promises made from the first season. As Jinwoo is only getting stronger, each episode’s fights has become more impressive to watch as a result. So fans have been eagerly waiting for each new drop.

Ever since the official English dub release of Solo Leveling -Arise from the Shadow- picked up its run earlier this Winter, fans have gotten to see a different take on Jinwoo taking down all sorts of big foes already. But there’s plenty more to see from the second season of the anime’s future with new arcs beginning pretty much every episode, and the newest English dub trailer for Solo Leveling -Arise from the Shadow- teases a bit more of what’s next on deck. Check it out in the video above.

What to Know for Solo Leveling Season 2’s English Dub

Kicking off its run earlier this January, Solo Leveling -Arise from the Shadow-‘s English dub currently has four episodes under its run as of the time of this publication. If you wanted to catch up with the dub’s episodes thus far (along with the first season of the series), you can now find Solo Leveling streaming exclusively with Crunchyroll (where you can also find the Japanese audio releases as well). The dub cast returns from the first season too and includes the following:

Aleks Le as Sung Jinwoo

as Sung Jinwoo Rebecca Wang as Sung Jinah

as Sung Jinah Daman Mills as Barca

as Barca Emi Lo as Han Song-Yi

as Han Song-Yi Patrick Seitz as Kim Chul

as Kim Chul Trina Nishimura as Park Heejin

as Park Heejin Geoff Bisente as Go Myunghwan

as Go Myunghwan SungWon Cho as Woo Jinchul

as Woo Jinchul Matthew David Rudd as Hwang Dongsoo

as Hwang Dongsoo Ian Sinclair as Choi Jong-In

as Choi Jong-In Kent Williams as Go Gunhee

as Go Gunhee Christopher R. Sabat as Baek Yoonho

as Baek Yoonho Cory Yee as Ahn Sangmin

as Ahn Sangmin Anthony Bowling as Hyun Kichul

Solo Leveling -Arise from the Shadow-‘s English and Spanish dubs also got a huge boost as Crunchyroll has announced GRAMMY nominated artist J Balvin will be joining the voice cast. While this role is being kept a mystery for now, the global superstar teased his joining the series as such, “I’m beyond thrilled to join the cast of Solo Leveling! This series has such a passionate fanbase and getting the chance to be part of the anime world, after being a fan for such a long time, is an absolute honor,” said J Balvin. “I can’t wait for everyone to see what we’ve been working on!”

What’s Going on in Solo Leveling Season 2?

Solo Leveling -Arise from the Shadow- has been moving much faster than the second season. Now that Jinwoo has gotten much stronger than he was in the first season, he’s basically now being seen as one of the few S-Rank Hunters in the world. This means that he no longer needs to hide all of his powers from the rest of the world, and this will bring about more complications than he might have expected.

Solo Leveling is teasing that Season 2 will be featuring some big arcs from Chugong and DUBU’s original webcomic that fans have been wanting to see animated especially, but what are you hoping to see from the dub release for the rest of the season. How are you liking Solo Leveling -Arise from the Shadow- so far? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!