Solo Leveling Season 3’s Chances Revealed By Crunchyroll

Solo Leveling has undoubtedly been the biggest anime release of 2025 so far. Titled Arise from the Shadow, the second season premiered this January, and viewers obsessively tuned in each week to see just how big Sung Jinwoo’s aura can get (which we promise isn’t a euphemism). The show even dethroned Jujutsu Kaisen and Demon Slayer to become the second most rated series on Crunchyroll, although it couldn’t do enough to beat One Piece. All eyes are now on Season 3, and the new season just got a massive update from Crunchyroll.

Solo Leveling, based on the manhwa by Chugong, is animated by A-1 Pictures. Much of the show’s credit should be pointed towards the anime studio, as the incredible fight scenes between Sung Jinwoo, the other hunters, and the creatures on Jeju Island are what carried the show through its weaker moments. While the studio is hard at work animating even bigger battles for the show’s third season, Crunchyroll is keeping the fan base updated.

Crunchyroll Confirms Solo Leveling Is In the Works

Mitchel Berger, Crunchyroll’s Head of Theatrical & Distribution, recently sat down with Deadline at the Cannes Film Festival to discuss Demon Slayer‘s Infinity Castle movie, Solo Leveling Season 3, and all things anime. Berger was asked about the chances of Solo Leveling getting a third season, and the executive said it is almost guaranteed after the breakaway success of Season 2. “We just concluded Season 2, which did really well for us, so I’m sure there will be more content in the future,” Berger said.

Cementing Solo Leveling‘s future even further, Berger said, “We’re not sure exactly when, but it will be here and fans will continue to see the story.” It turns out, no one seems to be sure when Season 3 of Solo Leveling will be released. Officially, the third season hasn’t been announced by A-1 Pictures yet, which is unusual given the tremendous success of the first two seasons.

When Will Solo Leveling Season 3 Be Released?

At least Mitchel Berger had good news for Solo Leveling fans, as the previous Season 3 update was far more disappointing than fans were expecting. Earlier in May, Soto Furuhashi, a producer at Aniplex, revealed that fans could be waiting as long as 2028 for the show’s third season. “I think more than anyone, I am anxiously awaiting a Season 3!” they said. “But in truth, between Season 1 and Season 2, 220,000 frames of animation were created. So, if it were up to me, I’d say let’s wait until the next Olympics (2028) to see what’s going to happen with a Season 3.”

However, even that isn’t an official confirmation. Fans will have to wait until Aniplex decides to officially renew the show for Season 3, as that announcement will likely come with a release window. In the meantime, all we can do is rewatch the first two seasons of the show, which are streaming on Crunchyroll.

