Solo Leveling Star Shares Thoughts on His First Ever Award

Ever since 2017, Crunchyroll, the largest global streaming platform for anime, has held an annual award ceremony for the industry. The awards are mostly based on public votes, so it’s no surprise considering how Solo Leveling dominated the 2025 awards with its massive popularity. This was only for the first season, which doesn’t even cover the most intense arcs like Season 2. Apart from winning the Anime of the Year award, beating critically acclaimed shows like Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End, Dandadan, The Apothecary Diaries, etc, Solo Leveling also won in several other categories such as Best New Anime Series, Best Action Anime, Best Main Character, and so on.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While the results have been controversial, just like any year, at least fans agree that Jinwoo’s English voice actor, Aleks Le, was more than deserving of the Best Anime Voice Artist Performance – English category. Although Aleks accepted the Asta Awards on behalf of the Solo Leveling team for the series winning another “Best Anime” category, this one is specifically honoring his work as a voice actor in a separate category. The 26-year-old voice actor began his career by voicing Male Hoyoung in MapleStory, a video game, in 2003. He then returned to be the voice behind Punk Rampage in 2010, a video game character in Heroes of Newerth. Aleks’ first anime project was voicing Akashi in Kuroko’s Basket, and he has been working in the video game and anime industry ever since. Over the years, he gained massive popularity and is now globally recognized for his efforts.

i just woke up & found out that i won best EN voice actor for the CR Awards! (idk what the trophy looks like)



1st award i’ve ever won! i didn’t expect to win (esp w so many other talented nominees.) i put actual blood & tears into my work so thanks for believin in me, y’all 🙏💙 pic.twitter.com/PNJqNEigo1 — Aleks Le 🎲🗡️ (@AleksLeVO) May 25, 2025

Solo Leveling’s Star Aleks Le Thanks Fans on Social Media

Aleks has a major fanbase on social media, especially on X (previously known as Twitter), where he has over 184k followers. After the results were announced, he shared, “I just woke up and found out that I won best English voice actor for the Crunchyroll Awards! (I don’t know what the trophy looks like.) 1st award I’ve ever won! I didn’t expect to win (especially with so many other talented nominees). I put actual blood & tears into my work, so thanks for believing in me, you all.”

AJ Beckles, who was also nominated in the same category for voicing Okarun, the main male protagonist of Dandadan, also congratulated the star, “Congrats @AleksLeVO !! This year’s Anime Awards nominees were STACKED. I can’t believe they even considered me. Thanks to everyone who voted for me even once.

Congrats @AleksLeVO !!



This year’s Anime Awards nominees were STACKED, i can’t believe they even considered me.



Thanks to everyone that voted for me even once. I NEVER expected to win, but seeing some of your wonderful comments really made me happy.



I hope i can do a good… https://t.co/StCN1dkOgI — AJ Beckles (@AJBecklesVO) May 25, 2025

He continues, “I NEVER expected to win, but seeing some of your wonderful comments really made me happy. I hope I can do a good enough job to be included again in the future, and I’ll work hard not to disappoint you, maybe I’ll bring it home someday!! Thank you for your support, and congrats to Aleks once again for the much-deserved recognition for your amazing performance!”

AJ has worked with Aleks, who happens to be the voice behind Jiji, another major character in Dandadan, who was introduced in Episode 10. Solo Leveling Season 3 may not have a release date yet, but fans are more than eager to prove their love for the show.

H/T: Aleks Le and AJ Beckles on X