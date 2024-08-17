Shadow the Hedgehog Manga Debuts First Look

Sonic the Hedgehog’s long time rival Shadow is starring in his own manga, and the first look at the new series has been revealed. Shadow the Hedgehog has been one of the more important additions to SEGA’s long running Sonic the Hedgehog series, and has since starred in his own games, spinoffs, TV specials and more. Shadow’s going to be making a huge comeback with the release of Sonic x Shadow Generations later this Fall, and with the release of this new game will also see the hedgehog making his way to the world of manga as well.

Shadow the Hedgehog previously announced it will be a new manga series releasing in Shogakukan’s Monthly Coro Coro Comics beginning on September 13th. Tackled by the artist behind Mini4King, Yuki Imada, the first look at the Shadow the Hedgehog manga series has been shared by Coro Coro as well. Featuring, of course, Shadow himself in a rather intense state, you can check out the first tease for the upcoming Shadow the Hedgehog manga below.

First look at Shadow the Hedgehog manga series

What’s Next for Shadow the Hedgehog?

Shadow the Hedgehog will be releasing on September 13th in Japan, but international release plans have not been announced as of the time of this publication. There has also been no word on how long this new manga series will run, but it will be launching in the same window as the upcoming new game bringing Shadow to the spotlight. Sonic x Shadow Generations will be releasing on October 25th for the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC, and it features some new levels for Shadow’s addition to the title alongside the previous levels seen in the original Sonic Generations release.

As for what to expect from the newest entry in the long running Sonic the Hedgehog franchise (which is an updated take on an earlier title), SEGA teases the new Sonic and Shadow game as such, “Shadow the Hedgehog is back with Classic and Modern Sonic in SONIC X SHADOW GENERATIONS, an all-new collection featuring two unique experiences! Play as Shadow in a brand-new story campaign featuring never-before-seen abilities that prove why he’s known as the Ultimate Life Form! Speed through iconic stages from Shadow’s history, discover hidden secrets in an expansive hub world, and unlock new powers to take on Black Doom and save the world.”