Shadow the Hedgehog Manga Announced

Sonic the Hedgehog is just a little guy with a really big reputation. Thanks to SEGA, the character has become a bonafide mascot for gamers, and Sonic the Hedgehog is now considered a pop culture icon. From live-action films to top-tier memes, the speedster has done it all. And now, we have learned that Shadow the Hedgehog is gearing up for a special outing with a new manga.

Yes, that is right. Shadow the Hedgehog is getting a new manga, and we have the group at Corocoro Comics to thank. A new report from Japan has confirmed Corocoro Comics will start publishing this new title in September. Little about the project is known such as its staff, but Shadow the Hedgehog is hardly a stranger. The character is one of Sonic’s most famous friends, and his new manga comes at the perfect time.

Videos by ComicBook.com

After all, Sonic x Shadow Generations is on the horizon. The project marks the next installment of the Sonic the Hedgehog video game series, and it comes courtesy of SEGA. The game, which debuts in October 2024, will follow Shadow the Hedgehog as we see what the character got up to during the events of Sonic Generations. With Black Doom looming on the horizon, Shadow the Hedgehog will have his work cut out from him in this game, and fans are ready to reunite with the edgy hero.

This latest Sonic the Hedgehog game marks an impressive addition to the franchise, so it is only right it gets a manga to boot. After all, this is not the first time the IP has been gifted a manga. Back in 1991, Sonic the Hedgehog Story Comic kicked off the franchise’s tenure with manga, and we have been gifted several titles since. Most recently, Sonic Superstars Start Book went live in 2023 as a special one shot. Now, Shadow the Hedgehog is ready to take on the industry, so fans will want to keep a close eye on Corocoro Comics in the coming weeks.

Want to check out Sonic x Shadow Generations for yourself? The new game will debut on October 25 on the Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox X/S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Windows.

What do you think about this Sonic the Hedgehog order? Let us know what you think over on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!