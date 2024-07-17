Soul Eater: Soul Art Encore Announced

Soul Eater is one of those series that you can never forget. If you know, you know. Created by Atsushi Ohkubo, Soul Eater got its start in print 20 years ago, and it remains a cult hit with fans across the globe. And in honor of its anniversary this year, Ohkubo is ready to bring Soul Eater: Soul Encore to life.

Not long ago, the team behind Soul Eater teased some big 20th anniversary surprises, and the first is this book. It turns out Soul Eater: Soul Encore will put Ohkubo at his drawing board once more. The art book promises to compile two decades on page, and fans are eager to see what goodies come from the book.

The art book, which will house 200+ illustrations, is the latest release we have seen from Soul Eater. The hit manga debuted in 2004, and it enjoyed a run under Square Enix through 2013. Of course, the series was also gifted an anime adaptation. The team at Bones brought the series to life in 2008, but it only lasted a year. Sadly, this means the Soul Eater anime concluded with an original ending, and fans have been begging for another anime since the manga closed.

After all, Ohkubo worked on Soul Eater for four more years after its anime ended. Its final epic arcs were never adapted on screen, but maybe that will change one day. Nostalgia is a powerful tool, and Soul Eater is plenty nostalgic for older anime fans. There is always a chance the show could return, so we’ll keep our fingers crossed for Death the Kid until then.

Want to know more about Soul Eater? You can find the hit anime streaming on Hulu and Crunchyroll. So for more info on the series, you can read its official synopsis below:

“Maka is a scythe meister, working to perfect one particular scythe until it is good enough to become Death’s Weapon — the weapon used by Shinigami-sama, the spirit of Death himself. As if that wasn’t unusual enough, her scythe is a demon scythe called Soul Eater, which can change form from a scythe to a human-looking boy. In order to make Soul Eater powerful enough to be Death’s Weapon, he must eat the souls of 99 humans and 1 witch. Along the way, the two of them face many different challenges, including a cat witch named Blair (who happens to have a thing for Soul) and a teacher who’s been turned into a zombie (and wants him to join her!). Her fellow students, like the shadow ninja weapon meister named Black Star who always needs to be the center of attention, aren’t much help, either. It’ll be a miracle if Maka even survives, let alone manages to make Soul Eater into the Death Scythe.”

