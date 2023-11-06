Soul Eater Creator Revives Maka in New Sketch

It has been far too long since Soul Eater fans were fed. Back in 2013, the hit supernatural shonen came to a close, and creator Atsushi Ohkubo has been busy ever since. Still, the legacy of Soul Eater lives on as the action-packed series finds new fans by the day. And just after the Halloween season, Ohkubo has thrown fans a bone by giving them a special tribute to Soul Eater's own Maka Albarn.

As you can see below, the artwork comes courtesy of Ohkubo himself. The artist hit up X (Twitter) with the new sketch, and we are obsessed. After all, you can see Maka standing here in her usual uniform and twin tails. Like you'd expect, Maka is holding Soul in her hands as he's in his scythe form. So if any kishin show up, well – you can bet these two would handle the problem.

This special sketch from Ohkubo is a definite treat, and it comes at the perfect time. Halloween may be over, but the holiday did give Soul Eater a bump in popularity. We have Megan Thee Stallion to thank for the bump, after all. The A-list rapper hit up social media on Halloween to show off their Soul Eater costume. Megan Thee Stallion channeled Death the Kid for her costume this year, and Ohkubo himself shared the stunning cosplay on his social media. So of course, his tribute to Maka is rather timely now.

If you are not familiar with all things Soul Eater, the series is easy to find these days. The anime, which features an original ending, can be found on Hulu as well as Crunchyroll. As for the Soul Eater manga, you can find print and digital copies through Amazon. So for more info on Soul Eater, you can read its official synopsis below:

"Maka is a weapon meister, determined to turn her partner, a living scythe named Soul Eater, into a powerful death scythe – the ultimate weapon of Death himself! Charged with the task of collecting and devouring the tainted souls of ninety-nine humans and one witch, Maka and her fellow meisters strive to master their weapons as they face off against the bizarre and dangerous minions of the underworld. But the meisters' own personal quirks may prove a bigger obstacle than any sultry enchantress!"

What do you think about this special gift from Ohkubo? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!