Soul Eater Cosplay Perfectly Brings Blair to Life for Halloween

One perfectly spooky Soul Eater cosplay has brought Blair to life for Halloween! While most of fans’ attention is currently aimed toward Atsushi Okubo’s newest work, Fire Force, as it continues its manga and anime (with a third season soon, hopefully), it all began with Soul Eater. Originally kicking off as a series of one-shots before getting picked up for a full series in 2004 in Square Enix’s Monthly Shonen Gangan magazine, the series had a memorable run before its final chapter was released back in 2013. So it’s been quite a while for this one.

Many fans might remember it far more fondly through its anime adaptation produced by Studio Bones. Running for 51 episodes between 2008 and 2009, Soul Eater sparked all kinds of imaginations with its spooky settings, wild character designs, and even wilder fights. One of the most memorable early on was the fight against Blair, who was thought to be a witch before it was revealed that she was far more complicated than that. Now Blair is living once more through some awesome spooky cosplay fit for the Halloween season from @jannetincosplay on Instagram! Check it out below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

If you wanted to check out Soul Eater‘s two season anime run, you can now find the entire experience streaming with Funimation, Hulu and Netflix in both its Japanese and English dubbed releases. Funimation describes the anime as such, “Maka’s a Meister and Soul is her Weapon, and they’re a freakin’ lethal team in battle against the monsters and ghouls that feed on innocent souls. That’s when Soul transforms—literally—into a razor-sharp scythe and Maka wields her partner and unleashes her inner-slayer. Fighting alongside their Meister/Weapon classmates, Maka and Soul are the world’s last line of defense against evil.”

The series has yet to show any signs of whether or not it will be returning with a reboot series of some sort, but one might not entirely be off of the table considering how fans are finding time to enjoy many of the major action classics like this one. Even if the series never comes back with a new entry, at least the original anime is still firing off on all cylinders. But what do you think? Where does Soul Eater rank among your action series favorites? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!