South Park Makes Major Change For 2025 Halloween Episode

South Park’s twenty-eighth season arrived as something of a surprise to fans, with the previous season only holding five episodes in total. Most likely, the current season will hold the same number of episodes as Matt Parker and Trey Stone ditch the weekly release to give them more time to work on the misadventures of the crude quartet. This spooky season, Kenny, Cartman, Kyle, and Stan are planning a Halloween-themed episode, though don’t expect it to release on Wednesdays as per usual. Thanks to getting into the spirit of the season, South Park is making a big change as it teases its upcoming installment.

Instead of airing tonight on Comedy Central, South Park’s upcoming Halloween special will air on October 31st at 10 PM Eastern. Titled, “The Woman in the Hat,” the upcoming episode has dropped a synopsis of the Halloween-themed installment that reads as such: “The White House deals with a disruptive spirit from the east wing; Stan worries that South Park has become too political.” In recent episodes, Parker and Stone have not been shy about getting political, so it will be interesting to see what manner of ghost is set to haunt President Donald J. Trump and Satan following the remodeling of the White House grounds that has made countless headlines in recent days.

South Park’s Spooky Twenty-Eighth Season

The creepy elements of South Park aren’t just relegated to the upcoming Halloween special, as the first episode of season twenty-eight did have some hilarious nods to the supernatural. Specifically, billionaire Peter Thiel was added into the mix to “fight” against the Anti-Christ, leading him to the home of Eric Cartman. With Cartman laughing himself to death over the “6,7” meme, a parody of The Exorcist ensued that saw Palantir creator attempting to exercise the demon from Eric. Whether or not this element plays a part in this week’s Halloween special is anyone’s guess.

This twenty-eighth season Halloween special is far from the first time that the sleepy Colorado town has dived into the supernatural. The first season of South Park has a legendary Halloween special that kicked things off the right way, giving the residents of the town “pinkeye” and turning them into zombies as a result. While each season hasn’t necessarily had a Halloween episode, there have been nearly a dozen examples of installments for creepy Comedy Central entries.

Following the release of this Halloween episode on October 31st, South Park will continue its bi-weekly release schedule for the remainder of this current season. This means that the upcoming episodes will air on November 12th, November 26th, and December 10th, respectively. A 29th season release date has yet to be solidified, but since Stone and Parker’s deal with Paramount has them creating episodes for years to come, it’s a guarantee that the Colorado town will return in 2026.

What do you think of South Park’s upcoming Halloween special making some big moves? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!